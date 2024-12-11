Up to $100 off Garmin and Lowrance Fish Finders at BPS

Share







Fish finder technology is one of the best investments to upgrade your angling, and catch more fish. Right now you can save up to $100 on Garmin and Lowrance with Bass Pro Shops fish finder deals. Some of our favorite models are on sale; find our reviews and more top deals here.

Our Favorite Bass Pro Shops Fish Finder Deals

Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 73CV is $100 off

The Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 73CV is $100 off. Garmin

Key Features 7-inch display

Weight: 1.5 pounds

Garmin CHIRP 2D Sonar

ClearVu Scanning Sonar

Wi-Fi connectivity

LakeVu g3 lake mapping and BlueChart maps with Navionics data Pros Intuitive menu system

Built-in single-channel CHIRP Sonar

Built-in ClearVu Sonar

Lightweight system

Two-year warranty Cons Does not come with LakeMaster or Navionics card (must be purchased separately)

Must purchase separate transducer for ClearVu side-viewing

I put together my own bundle with the ECHOMAP UHD 73CV, and I ended up with one of the best portable fish finders for the money. You can buy the portable ice fishing kit separately. The first thing I noticed upon turning on the Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 73CV is just how clear and crisp the ClearVu sonar display is, featuring high-contrast vivid scanning sonar palettes that make it easier than ever to distinguish fish and structure. The unit also features pre-loaded LakeVu g3 inland maps, BlueChart g3 coastal charts, and a worldwide basemap that supports Garmin Navionics+ and Garmin Navionics Vision+ marine cartography. — Jim Edlund

Lowrance HOOK Reveal 5 is $75 off

Key Features High-definition 7-inch screen

CHIRP

Preloaded maps

DownScan Pros Affordable

Quality mapping and real-time mapping

Multiple color palettes

Good option for kayaks Cons The smaller screen may be hard for some to read, especially when split

It has autotuning sonar to make sure you get the best picture for the conditions, as well as really easy menu navigation to ensure that you spend more time fishing and less time fiddling with buttons. I’m amazed that they’ve also managed to include real-time mapping, which allows you to create maps of your favorite lake or improve upon what’s out there. — Pete Robbins

