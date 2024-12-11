Up to $100 off Garmin and Lowrance Fish Finders at BPS

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Fish finder technology is one of the best investments to upgrade your angling, and catch more fish. Right now you can save up to $100 on Garmin and Lowrance with Bass Pro Shops fish finder deals. Some of our favorite models are on sale; find our reviews and more top deals here.
Our Favorite Bass Pro Shops Fish Finder Deals
Garmin ECHOMAP UHD2 73CV is $100 off
Key Features
- 7-inch display
- Weight: 1.5 pounds
- Garmin CHIRP 2D Sonar
- ClearVu Scanning Sonar
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- LakeVu g3 lake mapping and BlueChart maps with Navionics data
Pros
- Intuitive menu system
- Built-in single-channel CHIRP Sonar
- Built-in ClearVu Sonar
- Lightweight system
- Two-year warranty
Cons
- Does not come with LakeMaster or Navionics card (must be purchased separately)
- Must purchase separate transducer for ClearVu side-viewing
I put together my own bundle with the ECHOMAP UHD 73CV, and I ended up with one of the best portable fish finders for the money. You can buy the portable ice fishing kit separately. The first thing I noticed upon turning on the Garmin ECHOMAP UHD 73CV is just how clear and crisp the ClearVu sonar display is, featuring high-contrast vivid scanning sonar palettes that make it easier than ever to distinguish fish and structure. The unit also features pre-loaded LakeVu g3 inland maps, BlueChart g3 coastal charts, and a worldwide basemap that supports Garmin Navionics+ and Garmin Navionics Vision+ marine cartography. — Jim Edlund
Lowrance HOOK Reveal 5 is $75 off
Key Features
- High-definition 7-inch screen
- CHIRP
- Preloaded maps
- DownScan
Pros
- Affordable
- Quality mapping and real-time mapping
- Multiple color palettes
- Good option for kayaks
Cons
- The smaller screen may be hard for some to read, especially when split
It has autotuning sonar to make sure you get the best picture for the conditions, as well as really easy menu navigation to ensure that you spend more time fishing and less time fiddling with buttons. I’m amazed that they’ve also managed to include real-time mapping, which allows you to create maps of your favorite lake or improve upon what’s out there. — Pete Robbins
More Bass Pro Shops Fish Finder Deals
- Garmin LiveScope Plus LVS34 – Livescope + LVS34 System is $200 off
- Lowrance ActiveTarget 2 Live Sonar is $500 off
- Lowrance HDS PRO 10 Fish Finder/Chartplotter – with Transducer is $1,300 off
- Garmin GPSMAP Touch-Screen Fish Finder/Chartplotter Combo is $200 off
- Garmin STRIKER Cast Castable Sonar is $50 off
- Garmin STRIKER Plus 4 Ice-Fishing Bundle is $20 off
