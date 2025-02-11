Bass Pro Shops Marine Sale: Deals on Fish Finders and Trolling Motors

Save a few hundred to a few thousand dollars on trolling motors and fish finders

By Scott Einsmann

Posted 10 Hours Ago

An angler scans using a side-imaging fish finder

If you’re rigging a new boat or want to upgrade your fish finder, the Bass Pro Shops Marine Sale is a great opportunity to save hundreds on your new electronics and trolling motor. Here are some of the best deals of the sale.

Save $900 on a Humminbird HELIX 10 CHIRP GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter with Down Scan and Side Scan Transducer

  • 10-inch dispaly
  • Key control
  • AutoChart Live real-time mapping
  • One-Boat Network compatibility
  • High-speed Ethernet
  • Bluetooth wireless connectivity
  • NMEA 2000 networking compatibility
The Lowrance Hook 7 can create detailed maps of your lake. Jim Edlund

Save $120 on a Lowrance HOOK Reveal 7 Fish Finder, it’s now just $230

  • Automated sonar settings
  • 7-inch Display
  • Keypad with 1-touch access to key features
  • DownScan Imaging
  • Front-dash or gimbal-bracket mount

Save $250 on a Minn Kota Terrova Bow Mount Bluetooth Trolling Motor with i-Pilot US2 it’s now $2,000

  • Foot pedal control with Momentary On, AutoPilot, Constant On, Left/Right Steer, Heel/Toe Steering, Speed Control, and Spot-Lock
  • Wireless remote controls Spot-Lock, iTrack Record/Playback, Backtrack, and Cruise Control
  • 80 pounds of thrust
  • 72-inch shaft length
  • One-Step Stow with Deploy Lever
  • Sale Price: $2,000

Save $100 to $300 on a Minn Kota Riptide Terrova Saltwater Trolling Motor

  • 55 to 112 pounds of thrust
  • 54 to 72-inch shaft length
  • 12 to 36 volts (depending on pounds of thrust)
  • Spot Lock, Drift Mode, Doge Mode, and Contour Follow
  • Wireless remote
  • Sale Prices: $2350 to $3000

Save $500 on a Lowrance Elite FS 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter – Active Imaging 3-in-1

  • High-resolution, multi-touch touch screen
  • ActiveTarget 2 live sonar-ready
  • Active Imaging 3-in-1 ready
  • Active Imaging HD 3-in-1 ready (module not included)
  • FishReveal
  • Preloaded C-MAP Discover Onboard with 1-foot contours on 19,000 lakes across the U.S. and more than 9,400 in Canada
  • C-MAP Genesis Live onscreen mapping
  • Integrated wireless, NMEA 2000, and Ethernet connectivity
  • Full touch-screen control of Recon and Ghost Trolling Motor
  • Sirus XM weather compatibility with WM4

Save $1,200 on a Humminbird HELIX 15 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter

  • 15-inch screen
  • Soft-key controls
  • Dual Spectrum CHIRP support with Wide Mode and Narrow Mode
  • AutoChart Live real-time mapping
  • One-Boat Network compatibility
  • High-speed Ethernet
  • Bluetooth wireless connectivity
  • NMEA 2000 networking compatibility
  • Sale Price; $2,000
