Bass Pro Shops Marine Sale: Deals on Fish Finders and Trolling Motors

If you’re rigging a new boat or want to upgrade your fish finder, the Bass Pro Shops Marine Sale is a great opportunity to save hundreds on your new electronics and trolling motor. Here are some of the best deals of the sale.
Save $900 on a Humminbird HELIX 10 CHIRP GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter with Down Scan and Side Scan Transducer
- 10-inch dispaly
- Key control
- AutoChart Live real-time mapping
- One-Boat Network compatibility
- High-speed Ethernet
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- NMEA 2000 networking compatibility
Save $120 on a Lowrance HOOK Reveal 7 Fish Finder, it’s now just $230
- Automated sonar settings
- 7-inch Display
- Keypad with 1-touch access to key features
- DownScan Imaging
- Front-dash or gimbal-bracket mount
Save $250 on a Minn Kota Terrova Bow Mount Bluetooth Trolling Motor with i-Pilot US2 it’s now $2,000
- Foot pedal control with Momentary On, AutoPilot, Constant On, Left/Right Steer, Heel/Toe Steering, Speed Control, and Spot-Lock
- Wireless remote controls Spot-Lock, iTrack Record/Playback, Backtrack, and Cruise Control
- 80 pounds of thrust
- 72-inch shaft length
- One-Step Stow with Deploy Lever
- Sale Price: $2,000
Save $100 to $300 on a Minn Kota Riptide Terrova Saltwater Trolling Motor
- 55 to 112 pounds of thrust
- 54 to 72-inch shaft length
- 12 to 36 volts (depending on pounds of thrust)
- Spot Lock, Drift Mode, Doge Mode, and Contour Follow
- Wireless remote
- Sale Prices: $2350 to $3000
Save $500 on a Lowrance Elite FS 12 Fish Finder/Chartplotter – Active Imaging 3-in-1
- High-resolution, multi-touch touch screen
- ActiveTarget 2 live sonar-ready
- Active Imaging 3-in-1 ready
- Active Imaging HD 3-in-1 ready (module not included)
- FishReveal
- Preloaded C-MAP Discover Onboard with 1-foot contours on 19,000 lakes across the U.S. and more than 9,400 in Canada
- C-MAP Genesis Live onscreen mapping
- Integrated wireless, NMEA 2000, and Ethernet connectivity
- Full touch-screen control of Recon and Ghost Trolling Motor
- Sirus XM weather compatibility with WM4
Save $1,200 on a Humminbird HELIX 15 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter
- 15-inch screen
- Soft-key controls
- Dual Spectrum CHIRP support with Wide Mode and Narrow Mode
- AutoChart Live real-time mapping
- One-Boat Network compatibility
- High-speed Ethernet
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity
- NMEA 2000 networking compatibility
- Sale Price; $2,000