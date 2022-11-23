We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›



We’re passed the great ammo shortage and ammo prices are even starting to come down, a little. This Black Friday is a great time to take advantage of sales to stock up on ammo, and we found the best deals out there. Stay tuned to this page as we continue to update it with new deals on in-stock ammo.

Black Friday Deals on Rifle Ammo

7 percent off a 100 round box of Winchester Centerfire Rifle Ammo in 55 grain .223 Remington at Cabela’s.

Get $75 off 400 rounds of 55 grain, .223 Remington Wolf steel-case ammo at Guns.com

Guns.com is offering free shipping on ammo orders over $125.

Black Friday Deals on Shotshells

Five round boxes of 2.75 inch, 12 gauge, 00 buckshot Winchester Super-X Buckshot Shotshells are on sale at Cabela’s for $8.99 per box.

Black Friday Deals on Pistol Ammo

Cabela’s Club Members can get Herter’s 9mm ammo for 30 cents a round. $30 for a 100 pack.

Black Friday Deals on .22 LR Ammo

Cabela’s has Herter’s Target Rimfire Ammo on sale for 9 percent off. Now $29.98 for 500 rounds of 36-grain .22 LR.