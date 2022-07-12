Bow season is coming up fast and if you need to stock up on fresh broadheads, here are some great deals on proven fixed and mechanical heads.

Key Features

1 1/16 inch cutting diameter (7/8 inch bleeder blade)

125 grains

Replaceable blades

Slick Trick broadheads are known for their great penetration and arrow flight. If you want to give them a try this fall you can get the Viper Trick heads for 25 percent off. They come razor sharp and you can resharpen the blades or replace them once they dull. They also have a cutting diameter that rivals mechanical heads. You have a 1 1/16 inch main blade and a 7/8 inch bleeder blade for a nearly 2-inch cutting diameter.

Key Features

2-inch Cutting Diameter

100 grains

Designed for up to 400 fps crossbows

The best crossbows need a great broadhead and part of finding the best crossbow broadhead for your bow is testing several models. That process is less costly thanks to Prime Day, with this 36 percent off deal on the NAP Killzone. This mechanical broadhead has a 2-inch cutting diameter and is designed for up to 400 fps crossbows. One of the worst things that can happen with mechanicals is if the blades deploy in mid-flight, which causes erratic arrow flight. But, the Killzones use a spring clip that keeps the blades secure.

Key Features

1.5 inch cutting diameter

100 grains

Front Deploying

Mechanical broadheads are much easier to tune than fixed blade heads, which makes them a great option for many compound bowhunters. The NAP Spitfires have been around for years, which doesn’t happen in the broadhead world without a proven track record and many repeat customers. If you want to give the Spitfires a try this season, they’re on sale for 30 percent off during Prime Day.