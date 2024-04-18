The Best Humminbird Fish Finders of 2024

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Humminbird has long been one of the top players in the marine electronics game, and rather than resting on those laurels they continue to innovate with new technologies like Mega 360. However, choosing the best Humminbird fish finder for your own personal needs is not as easy as just plunking down your cash on the most expensive unit or units they make. Depending on your budget, where you fish, and how you’re likely to grow as an angler, there’s a unit that’s best for your situation. Fortunately, Humminbird’s combination of best-in-class mapping, exceptional imaging, and wide range of units provides a wealth of choices. Here are some of my favorite Humminbird fish finders:

How I Chose the Best Humminbird Fish Finders

Over the past decades, I’ve owned multiple Helix units – from 7-inch screens up to 12-inch screens, with varying features — and I’ve put them to the test. Perhaps more importantly, I’ve spent lots of time in the boat with Humminbird pros including electronics wizards Keith Combs and Kevin VanDam, quizzing them about how they pick their electronics, how they fine-tune them, and the pros and cons of just about every move they make.

Best Humminbird Fish Finders: Reviews & Recommendations

Key Features

18.5-inch full-HD touchscreen

Mega Live Imaging

Max depths of 1200 or 3500 feet, depending on transducer

Pros

Massive screen

Touch screen technology

Exceptional mapping capabilities

Cons

Price may be prohibitive for some anglers

The Apex 19 features an easy-to-use touchscreen.

A generation or two ago, many of us didn’t have televisions as large as the Apex 19, but now that size is a reality in marine electronics. It’s not just for ocean going boats either; anyone who wants to use multiple premium functions at the same time without losing clarity or system integrity can take advantage of the Apex 19’s huge display and processing power. This big touchscreen unit is a joy to use, and can be integrated with all of Humminbird’s key advanced technologies, including 360 imaging. Whether you keep the screen on one function, split it into two or even four, you’ll still be able to see what’s going on.

Best for Tournament Bass Anglers: Helix 12

Key Features

12.1-inch display

Dual spectrum chirp sonar

Humminbird Basemap

Pros

Large screen size

Various models so you can get exactly the features you want/need

Exceptional clarity

Cons

No touchscreen

The Helix 12 has a huge screen, great processing power, and is ideal for use with forward-facing sonar. Humminbird

For several years, the Helix 12 has been the workhorse of the tournament scene, whether you need Mega imaging, side-imaging, or more. It’s the perfect combination of the features you need on a screen that can be easily split to do two or three things at once. They’re big, but if you have the budget you can stack two or more on the console or bow and run all of your functions at once in real time. The Helix 12 has a long track record of running smoothly without downtime or glitches. Whether you just want one or need several to look and fish like the big dogs, this is a reliable platform for utilizing all of Humminbird’s advantages.

Best Budget: Helix 9

Key Features

9-inch display

Mega down imaging

All standard Helix features like AutoChart Live

Pros

One-Boat Network compatibility

Lots of value for the money

Quality Humminbird basemap

Cons

Some anglers may have trouble seeing detail on a split screen

If the price of a Helix 12 is a little daunting, or you want a unit expressly for a single purpose, like 360, this may be one of the best values in marine electronics. For a much lower price than the larger screens, you still get tons of features, customizable to your specific needs, along with increasing basemaps and compatibility with products from Minn Kota. Yes, it may look a little bit small compared to some of the true electronic freaks’ screens, but 20 years ago this would’ve seemed outlandishly large — and the Helix 12’s massive processing power makes it speedier and more reliable than any of the premier graphs of those days.

Read Next: Humminbird Helix 7 Review

Best for Ice Fishing: Ice Helix 9 MSI+ GPS G4N Mega Live Bundle

Key Features

9-inch HD LCD display

Dual spectrum CHIRP sonar

20 Ah lithium battery included

Pros

Full color display

¾-inch target separation

Built-in GPS with Humminbird Basemap

Cons

Not inexpensive

This is the best Humminbird fish finder package for life on the ice. It’s crystal clear with amazing target separation and provides everything you need to become a world-class ice angler from the jump. The Ice Helix 9 isn’t just an open water unit that you can use serviceably, but rather a massive amount of computing in a small package, made specifically for ice fishing. Whether you’re chasing panfish, walleye, or something bigger, you’ll be able to split your screen and still see your jig clearly in real time. Features like Jig Charge Mode and AutoChart Live Ice enhance the experience and allow you to break down new waters more quickly.

Best for Ice Fishing on a Budget: Ice Helix 5 CHIRP G3

Key Features

5-inch HD LCD display

¾-inch target separation

Portable shuttle and carrying case

Pros

Great price point

Adjustable sonar zoom provides the clarity of a big screen

Same target separation as more expensive models

Cons

GPS capability costs extra

For the angler primarily concerned with two-dimensional sonar on the ice, this model gets it done at a bargain price. Humminbird has packed many but not all of their premium technologies into this little box. Your dual-spectrum CHIRP sonar provides you a clear picture and rejects interference. The detailed LCD display is really a modern marvel, and whether you ice fish every day or just a few times a year, it can make the difference between consistent success and an occasional catch. It even includes jig charge mode, which allows you to charge up jigs and spoons painted with glow paint in a hurry for more bites.

Read Next: Best Ice Fishing Fish Finders

Best Under $500: Helix 5 CHIRP DI GPS G3

Key Features

5-inch widescreen

Full-color display

Internal GPS

Pros

Dual-spectrum CHIRP sonar

Quick processing speed

Humminbird basemap built in

Cons

No forward-facing on 360 option

Humminbird has built a serious tournament angler’s powerhouse in this little screen, including built-in GPS, mapping and compatibility with a host of other compatible gear. You won’t be able to split the screen without losing a lot of value, but if you’re just using it for mapping or two-dimensional sonar at a given time it’s more than enough to keep you constantly informed. A generation ago, this price point might have gotten you a smaller screen with a black and white display, sonar only. Now, you get lots of tournament-ready features in one of the best Humminbird fish finders for an amount that some anglers would spend on a single swimbait.

How to Choose the Best Humminbird Fish Finder

The best Humminbird fish finders are compatible with gear from sister brands like Minn Kota. Humminbird

Budget

It’s possible to spend a lot of money on these important pieces of equipment. A preseason survey showed that some of the Bassmaster Elite Series pros had over $50,000 worth of electronics alone on their bass boats. What can you afford? What do you need?

Features

It’s possible to get top notch tech including 360, advanced mapping, and quality side-imaging on a wide range of Humminbird electronics. Just remember, each additional capability not only adds to your price, but also to your power requirements.

Compatibility

Humminbird has designed some of these units to integrate easily with products from sister brands like Minn Kota and Cannon downriggers. If that’s important to you, it may impact your choice of brand as well as the particular model or models you employ.

Battery

These advanced processors are getting better about it, but they still draw a lot of power over a long day of use. That has led some anglers to invest in additional batteries (which cost money and take up space) or even specialized wiring harnesses. Make sure that the boat you’ll be using has the proper infrastructure.

Read Next: How to Read a Fish Finder

Final Thoughts on the Best Humminbird Fish Finders

Sonar units have come so far, so fast, that it’s hard for some of the older and more set-in-their-ways amongst us to keep up with them. But whether you’re a teen raised on technology or a relative Luddite, Humminbird makes it easy to get the most of your electronics. In addition to constantly expanding their abilities with down imaging, side-imaging, and forward facing sonar, the best Humminbird fish finders make it easier to utilize everything you’ve purchased without needing an advanced degree in computer science.