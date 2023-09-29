We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Garmin makes some of our favorite, and most used products in the backcountry: smart watches, satellite messengers, fish finders and more. While we think that their gear is so good it’s every penny, we’re never ones to say no to a great deal. Here are the best Garmin deals available today.

Satellite Messengers

Garmin inReach Mini is $100 off

GPS Watches

Fish Finders

Garmin EchoMap UHD 73cv is $600 off

Dog Training Bundle

Best Garmin Deals

The Garmin inReach Mini uses the Iridium network to connect you to emergency response personnel in the case of an emergency. Every outdoor adventurer who travels out of cell range should carry one of these devices on their bodies at all times, and this Garmin is a best-in-class option.

Read Next: People Have Hit the SOS Button on Their Garmin InReach 10,000 Times

GPS Watches: Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition is $500 off

This GPS watch won rave reviews from our Colorado-based tester for its ease of use and functionality during her San Juan peak-bagging trip. This deal is over half off, one of the best we’ve seen.

Fish finders are a pricey piece of gear, which is why we were thrilled to see the Garmin EchoMap UHD 73cv at such a steep discount. This Garmin ice-fishing bundle includes a touch screen with keyed assist and three types of sonar.

FAQs

Q: Is it worth it to buy a Garmin watch? The Garmin watches score highly in our tests of the best of the best. We don’t always think that the high price of name-brand products are worth it, but in this case it absolutely is. Q: Should I wear Garmin all day? Whether or not you wear a Garmin watch all day depends on what you are doing and what you intend to get out of it. Keep in mind that the batteries of these watches, while impressive, will not last indefinitely. If keeping your power use down is important to you, consider taking it off when you are engaged in an activity where it’s less useful. Q: What are the disadvantages of Garmin? The biggest disadvantage of Garmin is its steep price tag, which is why we’ve rounded up the best deals for you here.

Final Thoughts on the Best Garmin Deals

Garmin makes some of the best GPS watches, satellite messengers, and fish finders out there. If you’ve been putting off investing in this top of the line equipment, these deals are a great opportunity to take your adventures to the next level.