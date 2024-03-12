Outdoor Life Logo
Bass Pro Shops 2024 Fishing Classic Deals on Tech

Save hundreds on a Garmin smartwatch, Humminbird fish finder, and more

By: Ashley Thess

Posted on Mar 12, 2024 3:29 PM EDT

1 minute read

Bass Pro Shops is having their biggest fishing sale of the year and some of the best tech for angler’s is massively discounted. Save hundreds of dollars on a Garmin smartwatch, Lowrance live sonar, and more. Check out Bass Pro Shops 2024 Fishing Classic deal on tech here:

Garmin fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition GPS Smartwatch is $450 off

Lowrance ActiveTarget Live Sonar is $250 off

Humminbird MEGA Live Imaging TargetLock for Minn Kota Ultrex Trolling Motor is $500 off

Bass Pro Shops Power Series Deep-Cycle AGM Marine Battery is up to 39% off

Humminbird HELIX 8 CHIRP MEGA SI+ GPS G4N Fish Finder/Chartplotter is $500 off

