The Best Solar Generator Deals of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Great deals on solar panels and portable power stations
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.
Solar generators have a lot of advantages, but the main ones are that you don’t need fuel and they don’t create fumes—they can be used indoors. They work by using solar panels to charge a portable power station. They’re ideal for camping, emergencies, or even powering tools. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has some insane deals on solar generators. Here are the best deals we found:
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 was $350, now $210
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1000 was $1099, now $770
- Jackery Solar Panel 100 was $300 now $210
- Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel for Explorer was $200 now $126