We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.



Solar generators have a lot of advantages, but the main ones are that you don’t need fuel and they don’t create fumes—they can be used indoors. They work by using solar panels to charge a portable power station. They’re ideal for camping, emergencies, or even powering tools. Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has some insane deals on solar generators. Here are the best deals we found: