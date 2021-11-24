YETI Ramblers, coolers, and bags are some of Outdoor Life’s top forever picks and gifts for the holiday season. Whether you’re heading onto the water, on a plane, to the park, or into the backcountry, YETI products are durable and reliable. That’s why we’re keeping you up to date this week about all of YETI’s Cyber Monday deals as they’re released.

Today, explore the YETI Gear Garage for rare, classic editions of Hopper Soft Coolers, Hopper Backpacks, Daytrip Lunch Boxes, and Daytrip Lunch Bags.

Yesterday’s Ramblers are starting to sell out, so if you have your eye on a specific model or color, don’t wait too long before they’re sold out.

Based on previous Cyber Mondays, we’re expecting deals throughout this week, and are on the lookout for any potential new products. We’ll continue to update this page as new deals go public. In the meantime, check out YETI’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.

Other YETI Deals This Week

How to Find the Best Cyber Monday Deals

It’s in a retailer’s best interest to direct you to their deals, so it certainly doesn’t take any tricky manipulation to find the best Cyber Monday deals. But there are also several easy ways you can ensure you’re finding the best deals.

Join Honey: Honey is an extension available for most of the most popular web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Safari, and Edge. It’s a constantly updated repository of coupons, and when you go to one of the thousands of sites it supports, it’ll automatically check to see if the product in your virtual cart has a coupon available.

Check Google Shopping: Sometimes an item catches your eye, but you may not know what the standard pricing actually is. (MSRP is next-to-irrelevant these days in many categories.) Simply search for the item in Google, then click the “Shopping” tab just below the search bar to get a quick look at the prices of that item around the web.

Keepa extension: If you’re shopping on Amazon, Keepa is an amazing, full-featured tool. It tracks prices over time, alerts you to price drops, and rounds up daily deals, all in one place.

Check CamelCamelCamel.com: If you’re buying a product on Amazon, check out CamelCamelCamel: it’ll show you the price history of that product, so you’ll know if you’re actually getting Amazon’s lowest price.

Don’t ignore curbside pickup: Shopping online at a store that has physical outlets—think Target, Walmart, and Best Buy—and then picking up at the curb can save you shipping costs.

Do your research: Just because something’s on sale doesn’t mean it’s a great product. Sometimes, retailers may be trying to clear out products that don’t sell well otherwise. Make sure to read reviews—professional ones as well as consumer reviews on the retailer’s site.

Don’t forget YouTube: Especially for more niche products, YouTube is an underrated source of information to see how a product actually works. Simply search for your product name, and you can see an array of videos of it in use.

FAQs

Q: What is Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday is the Monday following Thanksgiving every year where there are typically 24 hours of online shopping deals. Q: When is Cyber Monday? Cyber Monday 2021 is on November 29.

