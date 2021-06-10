While there is some debate about whether summer is really the best time to buy a house, there’s little arguing that summer is the perfect time to buy your backyard grilling essentials. Prime Day is a primary reason why featuring some of the year’s lowest prices. So far, we know Amazon Prime Day 2021 will happen in June. Until the company releases the official dates and specifics of Prime Day deals, we’ve been digging around to find the best Amazon deals available now.

In prior years, there were big savings on top grill brands like Weber and Cuisinart, and those makes should make for some of the best Prime Day deals this year, as well. We’re keeping a close eye on any new details, and will regularly update this page with dates and new deals, so bookmark the page now to get on the fast track to grill discounts later. To access Prime Day deals you have to be a Prime member. If you’re not, you still have time to sign up for Prime before the savings begin. You’ll also get free shipping (two days or less on most items), deals at Whole Foods Market, and access to movies and TV on Prime Video. (Memberships run $13/month or $119/year, and you can share with one other adult. Amazon offers a free 30-day trial to test Prime out, and students and EBT/Medicaid recipients qualify for $6/month memberships.)

For now, whether you’re in the market for the best charcoal grill or the best gas grill, the best pellet grill or the best indoor grill, the best grill brush, or the best meat thermometer, we can help you see what’s cooking. We’ll update this story when Prime Day hits, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Best Prime Day Deals on Grills

Definitely expect some sizzling Amazon Prime Day deals. Last year’s savings on grills included 38% off top brands like Weber, George Foreman and Cuisinart. This year, the following grills could make for some hot buys.

Best Prime Day Deals on Gas Grills: Weber Genesis II S-435

Modern Marvel A stainless steel build and 69,000 BTUs make for a cutting-edge grill with plenty of firepowers.

You can close the book on finding the best gas grill. The Genesis is a modern grilling machine featuring stainless steel construction and grates, a sear station and sideburner, and even iGrill 3 smartphone compatibility, which, with an added accessory, provides you with a real-time temperature check of whatever you’re cooking. The four burners provide up to 69,000 BTUs of output, while tuck-away warming racks give food a place to rest, while you finish the rest of the meal.

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Charcoal Grills: Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill

A True Original The classically designed porcelain-enameled kettle retains heat and won’t rust.

Weber has been the most trusted name in charcoal for more than a century, and the brand’s original kettle still remains one of the best charcoal grills you can get—don’t let the best Prime Day deals pass you by. The durable porcelain-enameled body holds in heat to give you optimum temperature control, and the lid features a built-in thermometer, so you can be absolutely sure. The 22-inch kettle cooks up to 13 burgers at once, and a hinge in the grate lets you add more coals without disrupting your cooking flow. You can regulate the oxygen levels (and therefore the heat) inside the grill by adjusting the rust-resistant aluminum dampers on the lid and bottom of the kettle.

Best Pellet Grill Deal: Traeger Pro 575 Pellet Grill

Cook Like a Pro Precise temperature control lets you prepare the perfect meal. Traeger BUY NOW

Pellet grills give you the control of gas while rivaling the flavor of charcoal. Their heat source comes from sawdust pellets that can be added incrementally, so you can cook low and slow, or sear on high heat. And the Traeger Pro 575 takes temperature control to a whole new level with its WiFire system, which allows you to adjust pellet and heat levels from your smartphone. Of course, tried-and-true features, such as this model’s solid heavy-gauge steel build, make Traeger, an original pellet grill maker, remain one of the best pellet grill makers. Get yours now with the best Prime Day deals 2021!

Best Prime Day 2021 Deals on Smoker Grills: Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker

Seal the Deal A lockable, insulated cooking chamber lets you retain heat and flavor when smoking.

If you’re someone who is just as likely to braise ribs as you are to sizzle steaks, you should use the best Prime Day deals to get best smoker grill. Sure, most charcoal grills can theoretically work as a smoker, but for true flavor you need to be able to lock in the heat. That’s exactly what you get with the Akorn Kamado Kooker. The 97-pound grill isn’t made with ceramic like traditional smokers, but the insulated double-wall steel design, combined with a sealable chamber, do an excellent job of limiting airflow when you’re looking to cook at low temperatures. And when you need to turn up the heat, simply lift up the lid—and adjust the dampers—and get grilling.

Best Portable Grill Prime Day Deals: Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Gas Grill

Stands Out This powerful compact cooker has handy retractable legs.

Keep the Prime Day deals coming! At just 17 pounds, this portable gas grill can be carried in one hand. And yet, thanks to its legs, it’s a freestanding grill—so no need to crouch while you cook, or find a table. The small grill is plenty powerful, featuring a 5,500 BTU burner and enough space to cook dinner for up to six people, fitting roughly eight burgers at once.

Best Indoor Grill Deal: George Foreman 4-Serving Removable Plate Grill and Panini Press

A Machine That’s Easy to Clean The nonstick removable grilling plates are dishwasher safe.

No list of Prime Day 2021 deals on grills is complete with a George Foreman. The best indoor grill lets you capture some of that BBQ flavor in the dead of winter—or in an apartment building. And George Foreman remains a leading name in indoor grilling, because the man’s machines are powerful and affordable. This 1-foot-by-1-foot model boasts improved heating elements that save 35% of the cooking time, as well as a useful indicator light alerting you when the grill is hot. When dinner is over, cleanup is a snap. Pop out the nonstick plates and place them in the dishwasher.

Best Prime Day 2021 Deals on Grilling Accessories

If people are only as good as their tools, BBQ chefs are only as good as their grilling accessories. This year, look for the best Prime Day deals on everything from the best grill brush to the best grill basket.

Best Grill Brush Deal: Kona 360 Clean Grill Brush

A Triple Header The three-brush design makes for complete cleaning.

The Kona 360 is, all-around, the best grill brush, because it features three brushes side by side for comprehensive scrubbing. The stainless steel bristles are durable, yet safe for nearly all kinds of grills. And the 18-inch handle keeps you the perfect distance from the heat, since cleaning grates is best done when the grill is still hot.

Handles it All Part spatula, part knife, fully awesome.

Featuring an Acacia wood water-resistant handle, this multi-tool is a spatula, fork, serrated edge, knife, and even a bottle opener. It’s made with stainless steel that’s designed not to corrode or rust, and it’s backed by a lifetime guarantee.

Best Meat Thermometer Deal: Saferell Instant Read Meat Thermometer

Instant Results The digital meat thermometer offers an accurate temperature reading in 3 seconds.

Stick the 4.6-inch probe into whatever you’re grilling, and the food’s temperature will display on a large, digital screen—with helpful backlighting—in seconds. The thermometer can read from -58F to 572F, so you can track your food’s temp from freezer to fryer. And the Saferell is IP67 waterproof rated, meaning you can rinse it off in the sink—but don’t put it in the dishwasher.

Best Grill Basket Deal: Aizoam Portable Stainless Steel Grilling Basket

All in One Basket This versatile grilling accessory accommodates a dinner for two.

At 12.6-by-8.6 inches, this grill basket can fit enough food for three people. Whether you’re looking for easy burger flipping or a container that’ll stop your veggies from falling through the grates, this lockable Aizoam basket can be a big help. Its stainless steel construction is durable and easy to clean, and its light weight means you can easily take it on your next camping trip.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 Questions:

When is Prime Day 2021?

The exact date of Amazon Prime Day 2021 won’t be known until the announcement a couple of weeks before the event. Prime Day usually takes place in July, but an April press release hinted that 2021 Prime Day might take place in the year’s second quarter, which ends on June 30.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event with significant discounts on a wide range of products that are only available to Amazon Prime members. As the event goes on, new deals are released, and the ones offered only last for a certain amount of time and/or number of purchases. It started in 2015 to highlight the 20th anniversary of Amazon and the 10th year of Prime. Prime Day historically occurred in July, but in 2020 Amazon moved the event to October due to Covid-19. In 2021, Prime Day will be in June.

When Does Prime Day End?

In 2020, Prime Day lasted 48 hours, and is anticipated to have the same duration for 2021.

The Takeaway: 2021 Prime Day Deals on Grills and Grilling Accessories

Grilling gear can be pricey, so take advantage of hot deals during Amazon Prime Day, which offers savings on top grill brands. Prime Day 2021 will happen in June, and Outdoor Life will be regularly updating this page with details and the best Prime Day deals as they’re released.

