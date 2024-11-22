Black Friday Bike Deals: E-Bikes and Mountain Bikes on Sale

Find the ultimate holiday gift for less

By Ashley Thess

Posted 13 Minutes Ago

Two Juliana Furtados sit on canyon ledge.

Share

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More

Maybe you remember seeing a shiny new bike with a big bow on it under the tree as a kid … a red tricycle, one with tassels and a basket, or flame stickers adorning the downtube. That was the ultimate holiday gift for children eager to pedal their way into independence and adrenaline. If you’re like me, that sentiment hasn’t changed much. If you have an e-bike or mountain bike is on your list this year, check out the best Black Friday bike deals below.

Black Friday E-Bike Deals

Author tests Lynx.
The Lynx feels more like a motorcycle than an electric bike. Ashley Thess
  • Quiet Kat is offering a free accessory bundle with the purchase of any e-bike.

The QuietKat Lynx is sexy. It looks more like a motorcycle than an e-bike with a handsome pleather saddle, dramatic headlight, and cafe moto inspired build. I was turning heads and making friends while testing the Lynx around my neighborhood. The 1000W hub-drive motor has an impressive 1440W peak output giving you some real get-up-and-go and hauling power. 

Read Next: QuietKat Apex Pro Review

This full-suspension, fat-tire e-bike folds in half for easier storage.

Read Next: Best Fat Tire Electric Bikes

Black Friday Mountain Bike Deals

Biker goes off a wooden drop feature.
Vella sends a drop on the Stumpjumper. Ashley Thess

I’m currently testing the C-SLX model of this bike, and I love the 160/140 suspension, 29-inch tires, and killer components. It’s an incredible mountain trail bike that’s massively discounted right now.

Read Next: Best Mountain Bikes

The Furtado is a great climber, conquering techy terrain with ease. It’s lightweight and rides with your weight in the back for getting air and speedy descents. Experienced riders love this bike; it’s adaptable to any terrain and an efficient climber. The mixed wheels offer control on the downhill, but it also eats whatever ground you put in front of it.

Find more Black Friday Deals on Outdoor Gear Actually Worth the Money

 
colorado elk hunters

The Best Deals on Outdoor Gear Gifts

After field-testing the best gear all year long, we know exactly what should be on your shopping list. Check out the top performing outdoors products and the best deals available.

SEE DEALS AND GIFTS
 
Ashley Thess Avatar

Ashley Thess

Associate Gear Editor

Ashley Thess is the Associate Gear Editor for Outdoor Life, where she edits and writes gear reviews. Originally from Missouri, she now lives in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she keeps an unruly gear closet.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards

WHY YOU CAN TRUST OUTDOOR LIFE

Since 1898, OL has been a leading authority in testing and reviewing hunting gear, fishing tackle, guns and shooting equipment, and much more. We have more than a century-long history of evaluating products, and we’re now bringing that expertise to online reviews. Our editors are experienced outdoorsmen and women, and most importantly, we’re trained journalists. We prioritize field testing and objective data when reviewing products. We conduct interviews with gear manufacturers and engineers as well as outdoor experts so that our readers have an understanding of how and why a product works—or doesn’t.

 

Advertising does not influence our gear reviews and it never will. While we always focus our coverage on standout products—because we want our readers to be aware of the latest and greatest gear—we also cover the flaws and quirks of any given product.

 

Find out more about our product evaluation process.