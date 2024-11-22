Black Friday Bike Deals: E-Bikes and Mountain Bikes on Sale

Share







Maybe you remember seeing a shiny new bike with a big bow on it under the tree as a kid … a red tricycle, one with tassels and a basket, or flame stickers adorning the downtube. That was the ultimate holiday gift for children eager to pedal their way into independence and adrenaline. If you’re like me, that sentiment hasn’t changed much. If you have an e-bike or mountain bike is on your list this year, check out the best Black Friday bike deals below.

Black Friday E-Bike Deals

The Lynx feels more like a motorcycle than an electric bike. Ashley Thess

Quiet Kat is offering a free accessory bundle with the purchase of any e-bike.

The QuietKat Lynx is sexy. It looks more like a motorcycle than an e-bike with a handsome pleather saddle, dramatic headlight, and cafe moto inspired build. I was turning heads and making friends while testing the Lynx around my neighborhood. The 1000W hub-drive motor has an impressive 1440W peak output giving you some real get-up-and-go and hauling power.

HeyBike Horizon is $500 Off

This full-suspension, fat-tire e-bike folds in half for easier storage.

Black Friday Mountain Bike Deals

Vella sends a drop on the Stumpjumper. Ashley Thess

I’m currently testing the C-SLX model of this bike, and I love the 160/140 suspension, 29-inch tires, and killer components. It’s an incredible mountain trail bike that’s massively discounted right now.

The Furtado is a great climber, conquering techy terrain with ease. It’s lightweight and rides with your weight in the back for getting air and speedy descents. Experienced riders love this bike; it’s adaptable to any terrain and an efficient climber. The mixed wheels offer control on the downhill, but it also eats whatever ground you put in front of it.

Rossignol Trail Mandate XT is 50% off

