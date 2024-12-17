Deals on Great Gifts from Bass Pro

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The clock’s ticking — you’re running out of gift-buying days before the holidays. But don’t freak out. Bass Pro Shops still has plenty of deals on items that will bring real smiles when the wrapping paper is torn, not just polite ones. And if you can save a few bucks, all the better.

Important Shipping Info

Today 12/17 is the last day to order items and have them arrive before Christmas. Keep in mind that holiday shipping isn’t an exact science and arrival times can get delayed. With that disclaimer, here are shipping deadlines at Bass Pro for the lower 48.

December 17th – Standard Shipping

December 20th – 2-Day Shipping with 1pm EST cut-off time

December 23rd – Overnight Shipping with 1pm EST cut-off time

Give the gift of the power to make homemade deer jerky with this Heavy-Duty 6-Tray Dehydrator for $30 off. It has a rear-mounted, 800W heater and fan that forces hot air horizontally across all six trays during the cooking process so you don’t have to rotate the trays. We guess you can make dried snacks out of fruits and vegetables, too.

Inside you’ll find 1,022 square inches of cooking space. The adjustable thermostat allows for precise temperature settings between 80 and 160 degrees. You can use the clear acrylic window to monitor cooking without opening the door. Bring it home for just $99.

Specs

Dimensions: 20.5″L x 14.4″W x 11.8″H

Weight: 14.25 pounds

High-capacity dehydrator for home use

Powerful, rear-mounted, 800W heater and fan

Force hot air horizontally across trays towards the core

No tray rotation needed

1,022 square inches of cooking space over 6 trays

Adjustable thermostat – precise temperatures between 80°-160°F.

6 heavy-duty polypropylene trays

Read Next: Best Dehydrators for Jerky

Right now, save 12% on this Bass Pro exclusive 11-piece game processing set from Outdoor Edge. It has everything you need to field dress and prepare the animals you kill on your own, including a caping knife, a gut-hook skinner, a boning/fillet knife, a butcher knife, a bone saw, a flexible cutting board, a ribcage spreader, game cleaning gloves, and a two-stage carbine/ceramic sharpener. All knives are full-tang, heat-treated stainless steel that are taper ground. TPR handles ensure maximum comfort and a safe, non-slip grip. Includes a hard-sided carry case. Get all that for just $69.

This Yeti Roadie 24 cooler is the perfect size to get a ton of use during everything you do outdoors, plus daytrips in the SUV and everything in between, and right now, Bass Pro has it on sale for $50 off! Anybody would appreciate this sturdy hard-side cooler that’s big enough to fit 2-liter soda bottles and wine bottles alike. Or, it can hold 33 cans or 26 pounds of ice. That’s some solid capacity.

It’s made with rotomolded RockSolid construction and interlocking 2-pin NeverFail hinge system, so it will stand up to whatever punishment you put it through for years. It’s lined with PermaFrost insulation with an InterLock lid sealed with a freezer-quality ColdLock gasket. On the front, the QuickLatch makes it easy to access the cooler while keeping it shut tight. A burly handle makes hauling it around one handed easy, and on the bottom you’ll find nonslip feet, plus it has tie-down slots so you can secure it in an ATV or boat no problem. Grab one now for $200 even.

Features

Durable rotomolded RockSolid construction

Tall design fits wine bottles or 2L soda bottles

PermaFrost Insulation keeps everything ice cold

InterLock lid system and freezer-quality ColdLock gasket

Dependable NeverFail latch system

QuickLatch system allows 1-hand access

HeftyHauler and LipGrip handles for easy transport

BearFoot nonslip feet and AnchorPoint tie-down slots

Dimensions

Exterior: 17.4″H x 16.6″W x 14″D

Interior: 13.4″H x 10.8″W x 8.1″D

Holds 33 cans or 26 pounds of ice

Weight: 13.1 pounds