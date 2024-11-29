Black Friday Deal: Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 with LiveScope Plus LVS34 Transducer

Share







If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your electronics to the latest from Garmin, now is your chance to grab an Echomap finder and LVS34 transducer as a package and save $1,150. If you’re a Bass Pro or Cabela’s Club member you’ll save hundreds more.

The Echomap is our pick for the best fish finder due to its ease of use, feature set, and the fact that LiveScope remains the best option for forward facing sonar. Any forward facing sonar will take time to learn, but if you put in the time there’s no doubt that it can help you catch more crappie, bass, walleye, and muskie. One benefit of Garmin LiveScope is that there are tons of great tutorials on how to use it because its so popular among serious anglers.

Learning to use and read LiveScope takes time, but it’s a worthwhile investment. Pete Robbins

