Black Friday Knife Deals: The Best Early Sales on Folders and Fixed Blades

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
I’m always looking for my next knife and with an addiction to steel, it’s always nice to save a few bucks. The key of course, is saving money on knives I’d actually like to use. A discount on a gas station knife doesn’t help me much. If you’re a kindred spirit, here are the best Black Friday knife deals on blades I recommend.
EDC Knife Black Friday Deals
- Kershaw Bel Air for $140: Made in USA, MagnaCut blade, great action and cutter, and my pick for the best new knife of 2024. Read my full review in Best USA Made Knives. These can usually be found for $150 to $180, so $140 is a fantastic price.
- Get the Spyderco Para 2 in Cru-Wear and Micarta Scales for $98 Off: One of the GOATs of EDC knives. Super slicey and a great lock design.
- Get a Spyderco Para 2 in S45VN — camo handle — for $150 (43% off)
- Save 15 percent on a CIVIVI Yonder: One of the hottest new knife releases this year. An instant favorite and a must buy on sale.
- Save 15 percent on a CIVIVI Mini Praxis: Excellent knife for under $50 ($30 on sale).
- Save 25 percent on a CIVIVI Elementum II: Good action and a great value.
- Save 28 percent on a CIVIVI Baby Banter: One of my favorite small knives of all time.
- Save 25 percent on a CIVIVI Vision FG: Has a super lock and slicey blade. A little heavy though.
- Save 13 percent on a Kershaw Iridium: Crossbar lock and a sturdy blade.
- Save 25 percent on a WE Praxis
Fixed Blade Deals
- Save $17 on a Gerber Stowe: Solid budget EDC fixed blade
- Toor Knives Mullet is Usually $325 and now $230: Made in USA
Multi-Tools on Sale for Black Friday
- Save 21 percent on a Swiss Army Tinker: Top pick for a small SAK
- Save 15 percent on a CIVIVI Sendy: Great action, slicey knife, and tweezers and toothpick stored in handle. Main con is that it’s front flipper only, which some people might not like.
- Get a Leatherman Wave+ on Blade HQ or Amazon for $96
Expert Gift Recommendations
