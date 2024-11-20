Black Friday Knife Deals: The Best Early Sales on Folders and Fixed Blades

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’m always looking for my next knife and with an addiction to steel, it’s always nice to save a few bucks. The key of course, is saving money on knives I’d actually like to use. A discount on a gas station knife doesn’t help me much. If you’re a kindred spirit, here are the best Black Friday knife deals on blades I recommend.

EDC Knife Black Friday Deals

Fixed Blade Deals

Save $17 on a Gerber Stowe: Solid budget EDC fixed blade

Toor Knives Mullet is Usually $325 and now $230: Made in USA

Save 21 percent on a Swiss Army Tinker: Top pick for a small SAK

Save 15 percent on a CIVIVI Sendy: Great action, slicey knife, and tweezers and toothpick stored in handle. Main con is that it’s front flipper only, which some people might not like.

Get a Leatherman Wave+ on Blade HQ or Amazon for $96