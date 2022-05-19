Gifts for dads can be tricky, but if your dad loves the outdoors then your shopping just got easier. I pulled the best gifts for dads from our in-depth reviews to bring you a comprehensive list with something for any outdoorsy pop.

How to Choose a Gift for Dads Who Like the Outdoors

Dads who like the outdoors are extremely easy to shop for once you crack the code. Here’s how you do it.

What Does Dad Enjoy?

Narrow down the huge list of possibilities by focusing on his core interests. If dad likes fishing, get him a gift that supports that passion. If he has a lot of hobbies, you can’t go wrong with a gift that goes well with all of them.

Things They Wouldn’t Buy for Themselves

Once you have the list narrowed down, the difference between a good gift and a great gift is buying something that dad wouldn’t buy from himself or something that he can make memories with for a long time.

How to Use this Gift Guide

In the “Key Features” section for each product, I’ve written what type of hobbies the gift is good for and given you an idea of the price range. The amount of dollar symbols corresponds to how many digits there are in the gift’s price tag. So, something that’s $100 will have three dollar symbols and something that’s $5 will have one dollar symbol. To also help you find a gift in the right price range, I’ve listed them from the most expensive to the least expensive. I’ve also hyperlinked an article where you can read more about the product if you want to dive in deeper.

Best Hunting Rifle: Winchester Model 70 Super Grade

Key Features

AAA maple stock

Cartridges: .308 Winchester, .300 Winchester Magnum, .30-06 Springfield, 6.5 Creedmoor, 6.5 PRC

Hobbies: Hunting and recreational shooting

Price: $$$$

Product Description

If you really love dad or you and other family members want to chip in on something really special, then an heirloom-grade hunting rifle will make an unbeatable gift for any hunter. You might actually make dad cry when he opens the box and finds a rifle with a beautifully figured wood stock.

Buying a Winchester Model 70 Super Grade is the easy decision, but choosing the cartridge it will shoot is a tough one. If dad is a deer hunter you can’t go wrong with the .308 Winchester or the 6.5 Creedmoor. If you live west of the Mississippi and he hunts elk, mule deer, and antelope you might consider going with the 6.5 PRC or .300 Winchester Magnum. If he’s an old school dude, then get him the 30-06 Springfield or .308 Winchester, which are both great for hunting anything in North America. Outdoor Life’s editor-in-chief, Alex Robinson, wrote The Case for New, Wood-Stocked Deer Hunting Rifles, which makes a compelling case for these timeless rifles.

Best for Any Dad: Camp Chef SG 24 Wi-Fi Pellet Grill

Key Features

WiFi and app

Easy to clean

Colors: Black and Bronze

Hobbies: Any dad will love this grill

Price: $$$

Product Description

A grill is the classic father’s day gift, and I had to include one in this gift guide. Lucky for you, we recently completed an extensive test of the best pellet smokers. The Camp Chef stood out in the test as an exceptional performer that had plenty of room for cooking a family feast. You can grill over an open flame on it, a rare feature in pellet smokers, and you can make world-class barbecue. It has all the bells and whistles like Wi-Fi, an app, and a side burner for cooking up sides. It’s an ideal smoker for backyard grilling or smoking and best of all, it costs less than $1,000. Not to mention, you’ll probably benefit from this too.

Best Fly Reel: Abel Vaya

Key Features

5.45 ounces (in 5/6 weight)

Dual-pawl drag system

More than 80 different color/design options

Hobbies: Fly fishing

Price: $$$

Product Description

The Abel Vaya is a functional work of art. In fact Monte Burke chose it as one the best fly fishing reels in his review. Its performance is stellar, but it also comes in a wide variety of colors and paint schemes. You can even order a custom reel from Abel. And that added touch makes the Vaya stand out as a great gift for a fly fisherman.

Best Air Rifle: Air Venturi Avenger

Key Features

Speed: Around 900 fps

Needs an air pump or scuba tank to the fill the reservoir

Calibers: .177, .22, and .25

Hobbies: Hunting, shooting, pest management

Price: $$$

Product Description

Today’s air rifles aren’t Ralphy’s Red Rider or inaccurate pellet guns. They’re powerful and wicked accurate. If dad likes squirrel hunting, hates squirrels, or just likes plinking, the Air Venturi Avenger is a great first reintroduction to the world of airguns. When Jim Chapman did his Air Venturi Avenger review, his rifle shot a 16-shot group at 40 yards that could be covered by a quarter. He also noted that the air rifle was backyard quiet, so it won’t disturb the neighbors. It’s no wonder he chose it as one the best air rifles.

Something any hunter will appreciate is the price of shooting an air rifle, which costs pennies in comparison to the ammo a centerfire or even rimfire uses. Also, at well under $500 it’s a gift a few people can chip in on and provide dad with a ton of fun or a new hobby.

Best Pocket Knife: Benchmade Mini Adamas

Key Features

Blade length: 3.25 inches

Blade steel: CPM-CruWear (it’s really good steel)

Hobbies: Any outdoor hobby

Price: $$$

Product Description

It was very difficult choosing a knife for this best gifts for dads list, but my selection ultimately landed on the Benchmade Mini Adamas, which won best overall in The Best Pocket Knives review. The Mini Adamas is a tough, rugged blade that is also convenient to carry. Anyone from hikers, anglers, to backcountry hunters will love this pocket knife. Dad will carry his new pocket knife on all his adventures and create new memories with it everywhere he goes. An heirloom piece like this is a special gift that any dad would be lucky to have.

Best for the Adventurer: inReach Mini 2

Key Features

Weather forecasts

Shares location

Two-way messaging without cell service

SOS

Hobbies: Hiking, hunting, backpacking, fishing

Price: $$$

Product Description

If dad is big into offgrid excursions or dips out of cell service while hunting or fishing, the Garmin inReach Mini 2 can help ensure he returns for the next Father’s Day. It allows you to stay in touch without a signal via text, and it has an emergency transponder if an accident happens. The device works by pairing with a smartphone, which allows him to text updates while out of cell service. It’s also a GPS with mapping capabilities to make it even handier. This tiny device is literally a life saver and extra peace of mind while he’s out enjoying the wilderness. You can read more about it in staff writer Tyler Freel’s inReach Mini 2 review.

Best for Turkey Hunters: WoodHaven Cherry Classic

Key Features

Quarter sawn cherry

Includes two strikers

Hobbies: Turkey hunting

Price: $$

Product Description

Turkey hunters can never have too many turkey calls, especially really nice ones. A lot of us won’t spring for an expensive call, but getting one as a gift would be exceptional. And just think, every time dad calls in a turkey with his new call, he’ll think of you. In the world of really nice turkey calls, WoodHaven Custom stands out as reasonably priced and readily available. The Cherry Classic is my choice because it’s so versatile and has a beautiful tone. If you want to explore other turkey call options, check out The Best Turkey Calls.

Best for Bass Anglers: Bucca Bull Shad

Key Features

Recommended length: 6 inches

Hobbies: Bass fishing

Price: $$

Product Description

Big swimbaits are a very cool and very effective way to catch the biggest bass in a lake. But some anglers need a little nudge to give these large lures a try. That’s why they make great gifts. Your dad can catch the biggest bass of his life on a lure you picked out that he otherwise might never have tried if not for you. There are a ton of big swimbaits to choose from and you can read about the best swimbaits all day. But, one that works everywhere is the slow-sinking Bucca Bull Shad in the 6 or 7-inch model. It will catch big largemouth and smallmouth bass as well as other predators like striped bass and pike. It’s also not as expensive as some other options like the legendary Deps 250.

Best for the Backyard Lumberjack: Council Tool Flying Fox Ax

Key Features

Good for throwing or splitting firewood

Hobbies: Any outdoorsman will like this ax

Price: $$

Product Description

If you’re buying for a dad that loves sharp flying objects, a throwing ax is a fun yet practical gift he’ll love. The Council Tool Flying Fox is balanced for throwing, and sticks in ax targets with ease. But, it is also a great ax for turning logs into firewood and kindling. It makes a great gift because it is an utilitarian tool and backyard fun all in one. At under $60 it won’t break the bank either. If you want to see more ax options check out Drew Conover’s article, The Best Camping Axes.

Best Flashlight: SureFire Sidekick

Key Features

Three brightness modes

Rechargeable

300 lumens

Hobbies: Hunting, fishing, camping, everyday life

Price: $$

Product Description

It’s a proven fact that dads like flashlights, so you can’t go wrong with one as a gift. I tested the best flashlights and while there were some standouts in the above $100 range, they probably cost more than you want to spend on a gift. If you’re looking for a great flashlight for under $50 the SureFire Sidekick is impressive. It’s hard to believe a light the size of a key fob can be so powerful, but the Sidekick is that bright. Dad can use this handy tool for hunting, fishing, camping, and everyday life. It’s so small and powerful he’ll never want to leave the house without it.

Best Mug: Otterbox Elevation

Key Features

14 ounces

Hobbies: Coffee and cold beverage enthusiasts

Price: $$

Product Description

If dad likes his hot beverages to stay hot and his cold beverages to stay cold, then an insulated mug is just what he needs. Staff Writer Laura Lancaster recently tested the best camping mugs and found the Otterbox Elevation to be the best overall for its durability, solid lid, insulation, and easy cleaning. If you get dad this mug, he can slowly sip his coffee while camping or hanging out on the back deck, and it’ll never get cold. These mugs aren’t just great for coffee too, they’ll keep any kind of beverage at the perfect temp.

FAQs

Q: What do you get for a dad who likes hunting? A hunting rifle, really nice hunting clothing, or a quality knife are all great gifts for a dad that likes hunting. Q: What do dads want for Father’s Day? Dads want a gift that helps them enjoy their hobby and is something they can use for years to come. Q: What is the most gifted gift for Fathers Day? A tie is the most common gift and one of the worst gifts for an outdoors dad.

Final Thoughts

Dad deserves something great this year, and the best gift for dad is one that helps him enjoy his favorite outdoor hobby even more.