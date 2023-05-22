We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Cabela’s Memorial Day sale is happening now through the end of the month with discounts on tents and camping gear. The sale includes 25 percent off the Eureka Copper Canyon LX 8-Person Tent.

Three cots and a dog crate were swimming inside the spacious Eureka Copper Canyon LX8. Laura Lancaster

If you’re still searching for the perfect family camping tent for Memorial Day weekend, then you’re in luck: The Eureka Copper Canyon LX 8-Person Tent is 25 percent off at Cabela’s Memorial Day sale, for a savings of $125. This was our top pick in our test of the best 8-person tents, which was based on hands-on, side-by-side testing with comparable models from NEMO, Big Agnes, Coleman, and Ozark Trail. The Eureka Copper Canyon LX 8-Person tent was not only the most liveable tent we looked at—several over 6-foot individuals can stand up in it at the same time—but it also handled wind and rain like a champ.