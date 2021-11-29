If you’re in the market for a precision rifle scope under $1,000, the Vortex PST is a great option. The 6-24X will usually run you $600, but you can buy it for $500 during the Cabela’s Cyber Week sale. It’s a great scope to get started in long-range rifle or precision 22 competitions. But, it’s important to note that this is the Gen I PST, not the Gen II. If you have the budget to spend another $400 to get the Gen II, I think it’s worth the upgrade. If you’d rather put that extra money into ammo or your rifle, then jump on this sale. Here are more details on the scope.

Vortex Viper PST Specs