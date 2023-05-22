We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

This Memorial Day weekend don’t miss Bass Pro Shops’ top deals on camping gear. Find car camping supplies, backpacking gear, and outdoor games at a discount. You can save up to $125 on a family tent, $75 on a backpacking pack, and buy one, get one 50 percent off on lawn games. Stock up on the best camping gear for less at the Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Sale.

Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Sale on Car Camping Gear

Eureka! Copper Canyon LX 8-Person Tent is $125 off at $374.98

Staff writer Laura Lancaster tested the Eureka Copper Canyon family tent and deemed it the best overall 8-person tent thanks to it’s livability and ability to withstand wind and rain.

Coleman Blue Springs 8-Person Family Tent is $80 off at $139.98

Thermacell Patio Shield Mosquito Repeller is 28 percent off at $17.98

Cabela’s Stainless Steel Tabletop Propane Grill is $20 off at $99.98

Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Sale on Backpacking Gear

This pack features Custom Fit-on-the-Fly shoulder straps, a hip belt, and an adjustable torso for an ideal fit. Osprey

Osprey Aether 55 Backpack is $75 off at $224.98

Save money on this comfortable and well-organized pack at the Bass Pro Shops Memorial Day Sale.

Osprey Ariel 55 Backpack for Ladies is $75 off at $224.98

Garmin eTrex 22x Handheld GPS Unit is $30 off at $169.98

Eureka! Midori 2-Person Tent is $50 off at $149.98

Buy One, Get One 50 Percent Off Backyard Games

The bristle target holds indoor-safe axes in place for endless fun. Wild Sports

Wild Sports Axe Throw Game is $89.99

Wild Sports Light-Up Lawn Dart Set is $29.99

KanJam Outdoor Game Set is $39.99

Wild Sports Authentic Cornhole Bean Bag Toss Game is $169.99

Triumph Sports USA Fun-Size Tumble Game Set is $69.99

Spikeball Combo Outdoor Game Set is $69.99