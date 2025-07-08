I’m Obsessed with this Camping Blanket on Sale for Prime Day

Hest's down comforter is the only layer you need to sleep under in the great outdoors.
Hest down comforter while camping
Testing the Hest down comforter during a fall camping trip. Laura Lancaster

I’m going to level with you, most camping blankets are garbage. You’d be better off with a cheap fleece for sitting around the fire, and they are certainly aren’t warm enough to sleep under. That’s not true for this down blanket from Hest. I bring it with me for every camping trip, and typically end up sharing it with my young kiddo. We’re both warm and comfortable, even when temps drop down into the 40s.

