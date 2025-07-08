The Last Cooler You’ll Ever Buy Is on Sale for Prime Day

Save big on a cooler with a lifetime warranty
Laura Lancaster Avatar

By Laura Lancaster

Published

Pelican wheeled cooler sitting on a ledge
Photo by Laura Lancaster

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve done a ton of testing on the best coolers. I wheeled them around a testing circuit. I measured their capacity in cans. I timed how long it took to melt ice. But when it comes to durability testing, I always look to the warranty. And Pelican’s limited lifetime warranty says it all: this stuff is built to last.

Laura Lancaster Avatar

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards