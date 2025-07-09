Take $360 Off Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you love wood-fired cooking, but don’t have all day to hang around monitoring your meat, the Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker has an app for that. It has a great feature-set and impressive defined BBQ smoke rings. For Amazon Prime Day, this 6-in-1 grill is $360 off.

Total Cooking Space: 885 square inches, or eight whole chickens

885 square inches, or eight whole chickens Total Weight: 175 pounds

175 pounds Pellet Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds

20 pounds Max Temperature: 500°F

500°F Min Temperature: 180°F

180°F Wi-Fi: Yes

Yes Double side wall insulation

Includes a meat probe

Super Smoke mode

Price: $1,999 $1,640

The Ironwood has a Super Smoke Mode, which fills the smoker with plumes of white, hardwood smoke. It’s a nice feature for getting a defined smoke ring on the BBQ or quickly adding smokiness to vegetables, seasonings, and sauces. I use it for turning jalapeños into chipotles and making smoked sea salt. — Scott Einsmann in Best Traeger Grills

