Take $360 Off Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker for Prime Day

By Ashley Thess

Ironwood Traeger emits white smoke.
If you love wood-fired cooking, but don’t have all day to hang around monitoring your meat, the Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker has an app for that. It has a great feature-set and impressive defined BBQ smoke rings. For Amazon Prime Day, this 6-in-1 grill is $360 off.

  • Total Cooking Space: 885 square inches, or eight whole chickens
  • Total Weight: 175 pounds
  • Pellet Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds
  • Max Temperature: 500°F
  • Min Temperature: 180°F
  • Wi-Fi: Yes
  • Double side wall insulation
  • Includes a meat probe
  • Super Smoke mode
  • Price: $1,999 $1,640

The Ironwood has a Super Smoke Mode, which fills the smoker with plumes of white, hardwood smoke. It’s a nice feature for getting a defined smoke ring on the BBQ or quickly adding smokiness to vegetables, seasonings, and sauces. I use it for turning jalapeños into chipotles and making smoked sea salt. — Scott Einsmann in Best Traeger Grills

Ashley Thess

