Take $360 Off Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
If you love wood-fired cooking, but don’t have all day to hang around monitoring your meat, the Traeger Ironwood Pellet Smoker has an app for that. It has a great feature-set and impressive defined BBQ smoke rings. For Amazon Prime Day, this 6-in-1 grill is $360 off.
Traeger Ironwood Prime Day Deal
- Total Cooking Space: 885 square inches, or eight whole chickens
- Total Weight: 175 pounds
- Pellet Hopper Capacity: 20 pounds
- Max Temperature: 500°F
- Min Temperature: 180°F
- Wi-Fi: Yes
- Double side wall insulation
- Includes a meat probe
- Super Smoke mode
- Price:
$1,999$1,640
The Ironwood has a Super Smoke Mode, which fills the smoker with plumes of white, hardwood smoke. It’s a nice feature for getting a defined smoke ring on the BBQ or quickly adding smokiness to vegetables, seasonings, and sauces. I use it for turning jalapeños into chipotles and making smoked sea salt. — Scott Einsmann in Best Traeger Grills