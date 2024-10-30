Save $400 Right Now on a Ravin R29X Crossbow Package at Bass Pro

Share







Right now, at BassPro Shops, you can get a Ravin R29X crossbow package that includes the bow, a 100-yard illuminated scope, a quiver and mount, and three 400-grain Ravin arrows with nocks and field tips for a solid discount of $400. This bow won editor’s choice at the 2024 crossbow test because of its insane accuracy and ease of use.

This ultra-compact crossbow fires a 400-grain arrow at 450 fps with up to 180 ft. lbs. of force on impact from a bow that’s only 29 inches long and just 9 inches wide when cocked. Ravin, with crossbow models like the R29X, has been responsible for more crossbow advancements than any other manufacturer in the game.

Since this Wisconsin based crossbow maker was formed in 2018, it has continued to push the envelope to bring hunters the most powerful, compact, accurate, and safest hunting crossbows ever made.They’re also notoriously high priced, so when deals like this come along, you gotta take advantage.

The R29X is a more powerful upgrade to Ravin’s standard R29 model that offers more power from a package that’s the same weight of 6.75 pounds (without accessories) that’s compact and easy to carry in the woods.

The Ravin 29X’s power comes from a combination of features, including Ravin’s patented HeliCoil system that is as simple as it is efficient. The design coils the cables away from the top and bottom of the cams in helical grooves, which keeps the cams perfectly balanced and allows them to rotate 340 degrees while remaining completely level through the draw and release. The pressure is applied evenly, so the cams don’t cant under torque. This provides hunters with precise accuracy that couldn’t typically be expected from a crossbow.

This also allows the arrow to pass directly down the string’s centerline while not requiring the cables to be pulled out of the way, while Ravin’s Frictionless Flight System allows the arrow and string to free float above the rail. The cams and the thick, stubby limbs combine for a draw weight of 300 beastly pounds, delivered to the arrow via a 12.5-inch powerstroke.

The R29X’s fully integrated and ambidextrous Silent Cocking System does what the name says it does — it silently assists in drawing the bow requiring the user to chip in only 12 pounds of force and allows for the bow to be cocked or de-cocked safely.

Package Includes

Ravin R29X

100-yard Illuminated Scope

Quiver and Mounting Bracket

3 400-grain Ravin arrows w/ nocks and field tips

Removable Cocking Handle

Sale Price: $2,299.99

Ravin R29X Specs

Velocity: 450 fps w/ 400-grain arrow, 180 ft. lbs. kinetic energy

Riser: Machined aluminum

Stock: Polymer

Trigger: 2 pounds, 11 ounces

Dimensions: Length: 29 inches, axle-to-axle width cocked: 6 inches, power stroke: 12.5 inches

Weight: 6.75 pounds

Accessories: 6 arrows, crank, quiver, illuminated scope

Features