Trophyline HyperLite Climbing Sticks Review: Ultralight or Ultra Hype?

Share







We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

I’ve hunted with all kinds of climbing sticks, ranging from the $30 cheapos to premium offerings from innovative brands. After nearly 20 years of experimenting and conducting head-to-head tests, I’ve developed an appreciation for the latter.

The Trophyline Hyperlite is one of the latest lightweight solutions for mobile hunters, and they use a new material called Magnite. They also have the easiest attachment method I’ve used. I’ve been testing this new climbing stick to see if it lives up to the hype. Here’s what I think.

Trophyline Hyperlite Specs and Features

Weight (four sticks): 4 pounds 4.3 ounces (weighed)

Weight of Each Stick: Stick 1: 1 lbs 1.8 oz Stick 2: 1 lbs 1.7 oz Stick 3: 1 lbs 1.8 oz Stick 4: 1 lbs 1.7 oz

Made of Magnite magnesium allow

Length: 16 inches from step to step

Packed Dimensions: 18-inches long, 6-inches high, and 9-inches wide

Attachment Method: 72 inches of AmSteel Rope with prusik knot

Made in the USA

Price: $450 for four sticks

Magnite

Magnite is a proprietary magnesium alloy that Trophyline says is 33 percent lighter, 22 percent stronger, and has three times the vibration dampening of aluminum.

Weight Comparison

The Hyperlite sticks are among the lightest sticks on the market at around 1 pound 2 ounces. Here are some of the other comparable sticks and their weights:

Attachment

Instead of an X wrap or complex knot, the Hyperlites use a prusik to attach and tighten to the tree. This simplifies the process considerably and all that’s involved is putting a loop over a cleat and pulling the prusik tight.

Testing the Trophyline Hyperlite

The author tests the Hyperlite climbing sticks. Photo by Erik Barber

After unboxing my Hyperlite climbing sticks, I wasted no time in getting them set up. I tested the sticks on tree species common throughout the whitetail’s range, including maple, oak, and walnut. The test focused on key factors bowhunters consider when spending their hard-earned cash. Weight and size, stackability, attachment method, material, noise, and climbing comfort were all considered throughout the testing process.

My first takeaway was how compact the sticks stack together. Unlike other sticks that overlap when nested together, the HyperLite uses a FlatStack design that matches the length and width profile of a single stick. That means as you continue to stack your sticks together, the overall length doesn’t increase. When stacked together, the HyperLite’s stow to a modest 18-inches long, 6-inches high, and 9-inches wide. My set of four HyperLites weigh just 4 pounds 4.3 ounces, making them an ideal option for hunters who prioritize weight.

The HyperLites are made of Magnite, an all-new material for climbing sticks. It’s similar to the material being used in the Bowtech Honor, and the same properties that make it great bow riser material, make it ideal for climbing sticks: it has a high strength-to-weight ratio and dampens vibration better than carbon or aluminum. While any metal-on-metal contact still produces an audible noise that will spook nearby deer, Magnite doesn’t produce as much “ting” as you’d find in an aluminum climbing stick.

During my testing they easy to silence, as the only point of contact is on the back of the standoff. I’d recommend a small strip of hockey tape or Stealth Strips applied to the contact points to remedy any unwanted noise.

The HyperLites are strong and rigid, and didn’t produce any flex while climbing. Notably, the attachment method is the best of any stick I’ve tested. The Hyperlite climbing sticks use AmSteel rope with a prusik knot to cinch tightly to the tree. This friction knot is commonly used in lineman’s ropes and saddle tethers, but it’s the first time I’ve seen one used for attaching sticks. It’s very fast and easy to use compared to other AmSteel attachments that require knots or specific wraps to secure. Another benefit is you can use the prusik as a weight at the end of the AmSteel rope, which makes it even easier to toss it around large trees. Once the AmSteel is threaded through the stick, you can simply tighten the prusik knot. At just 72-inches of AmSteel, I would’ve liked to see a longer overall length. It’s among the shorter AmSteel ropes when compared to other sticks on the market, which would make it difficult to climb larger trees.

I found the Hyperlites easy to pack. You just wrap the AmSteel around the top and bottom sticks and then use the included bungee cord to tension the rope around the top stick. This eliminates any possibility of the tag end coming loose and keeps the sticks organized. Best of all, the AmSteel rope doesn’t interfere with the Hyperlite’s ability to stack together when packed.

Where Trophyline Hyperlite Can Improve

The Hyperlite is made entirely of Magnite, and even though it’s a premium metal, it will produce noise if you carelessly nest the sticks together. This is an issue in nearly all metal climbing sticks, but since the Hyperlite nests tightly together, it’s something to be extra mindful of.

Place a small layer of hockey tape or Stealth Strips on the backside of the standoffs to remedy unwanted noise. You won’t need a ton of tape, as that’s the only point of metal-on-metal contact.

What the Trophyline Hyperlite Does Best

Of all the Hyperlite’s features, the attachment method stands out as my favorite. A prusik knot on the AmSteel rope easily secures to the stick’s integrated QuickHitch Tabs, which are essentially wings that protrude from the side of the stick. Each wing has a hole through the center, allowing for a simple AmSteel loop to be placed over the top and cinched tight by the prusik knot. I love the attachment method so much I’d buy the AmSteel rope and prusik knot as a standalone and use it with other sticks that’d accommodate the feature.

Final Thoughts

The HyperLite is a great do-it-all climbing stick that gives mobile hunters flexibility to hike in deep without bulky gear weighing them down. Once at the tree, they utilize a simple system to tightly attach to many types of trees, and stow away in a compact, minimalistic package. If you’re looking for a climbing stick that doesn’t skimp on features, the Trophyline Hyperlite is your answer.