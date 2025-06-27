Everything Is on Sale at Overton’s

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
If you need new anchor, dock lines, life jackets, bimini top, or even a floating dock, you can save 15% or more at Overton’s. They are having a site-wide sale from June 25 to July 7. There’s no minimum order so even if you just need a pack of microfiber cloths you can save 15% with the code JULY4SALE.
There are a bunch of items on sale for more than 15% off too, including fun inflatables, wakeboards, and water sports necessities. Here are some of the best deals at Overton’s right now.
Boat and Dock Accessories on Sale at Overton’s
Bimini Tops
Shademate Polyester 3-Bow Bimini Top, 6’L x 36″H, 79″-84″ W is 19% off
Shademate Polyester 4-Bow Bimini Top, 8’L x 42″H, 73″-78″ W is 18% off
Anchors
Overton’s #8 Fluke-Style Galvanized Anchor Kit is 20% off
Overton’s #13 Fluke-Style Galvanized Boat Anchor Kit is 25% off
New Boat Owner’s Package For Boats Up To 24′ is 30% off
Floating Dock
Dock Float Black 24″x48″x12″ is 6$ off
Dock Float Black 24″x36″x12″ is 7% off
Water Sports Accessories on Sale at Overton’s
Towing Tubes
Gladiator Great Big Brawler 4-Person Towable Tube is 36% off
O’Brien Barca 3-Person Towable Tube is 18% off
WOW Howler 3-Person Towable Tube is 41% off
O’Brien Paradise Super Screamer Towable Tube w/ SofTec Ultra Top is 42% off
Wakeboards
Liquid Force Trip Wakeboard with Transit Bindings is 28% off
Liquid Force Women’s Angel Wakeboard with Plush Bindings is 17% off
Wakesurf Boards
Hyperlite Shim Wakesurf Board is 41% off
Liquid Force Rocket Wakesurfer with Handle and Rope is 30% off
CTRL Durado Wakesurfer is 30% off
Life Jackets
O’Brien Men’s Flex V-Back Life Jacket is 44% off
O’Brien Women’s Flex V-Back LTD Life Jacket is 44% off
O’Neill Men’s Superlite Life Jacket is 23% off
Overton’s Youth Nylon Life Vest is 12% off
Fun Inflatables
Connelly Party Cove 12′ Lagoon Deluxe is 50% off
WOW Water Walkway is 55% off
