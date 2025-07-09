Grayls Filter Out Viruses and Are 25% Off for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for The Gear Shakedown Hands-on gear tests for hardcore adventurers. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Most backpacking water filters only take out bacteria and protozoa, but the Grayl filter takes it a step further by also removing viruses. This is especially important if you are traveling to a part of the world where norovirus is a real concern. The titanium models are a little pricier, but give the filter a sleek appearance. You can also use them as a cooking pot in a pinch.

Read Next: The Best Backpacking Water Filters

Titanium Grayl Filters Are $45 Off

Grayl Ultrapress is $135

Polypropylene Grayl Fitlers Are $18 Off