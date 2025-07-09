Grayls Filter Out Viruses and Are 25% Off for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Most backpacking water filters only take out bacteria and protozoa, but the Grayl filter takes it a step further by also removing viruses. This is especially important if you are traveling to a part of the world where norovirus is a real concern. The titanium models are a little pricier, but give the filter a sleek appearance. You can also use them as a cooking pot in a pinch.
Read Next: The Best Backpacking Water Filters
Titanium Grayl Filters Are $45 Off
- Grayl Ultrapress is $135
Polypropylene Grayl Fitlers Are $18 Off
- Grayl GeoPress is $80
- Grayl UltraPress is $72