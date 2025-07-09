Grayls Filter Out Viruses and Are 25% Off for Prime Day

Most water filters can't protect you from norovirus. This one can.
By Laura Lancaster

Published

Grayl ultrapress in titanium
Most backpacking water filters only take out bacteria and protozoa, but the Grayl filter takes it a step further by also removing viruses. This is especially important if you are traveling to a part of the world where norovirus is a real concern. The titanium models are a little pricier, but give the filter a sleek appearance. You can also use them as a cooking pot in a pinch.

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

