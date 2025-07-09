Prime Day Deals on Sawyer’s Water Filters and Bug Spray

Sawyer's best-in-class bug spray and water filtration systems are on steep discount this Prime Day
Sawyer makes some of the best backpacking water filters, and some of the best bug spray around. In recent testing, I was especially impressed with their new partnership with Cnoc, which really elevated their filtration system to best in class. It’s my best overall pick and it’s what I used on my most recent backpacking trip.

If you live adjacent to the skeeters or the ticks and you haven’t used Sawyer’s Permethrin spray, it’s time to change that. You can pretreat whatever clothing you want with this stuff and it’ll keep the bugs at bay for several washes before wearing out. OL staff use it across all the different terrains and ecosystems we live in.

