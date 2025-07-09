The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Is Half Off for Prime Day

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you are a lightweight backpacker, The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer jacket is practically a rite of passage. It’s lightweight. It’s warm. It packs down to nothing. And Mountain Hardwear really stands by their return policy on this one. After wearing mine for over 150 days in the backcountry, the zipper finally gave up the ghost. I sent it in and they sent it back to me with a brand-new zipper. Now that’s a quality product. If ever there was a challenge for a lightweight down jacket (a lightweight anything, really), it’s been price. And now, with the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer half off for Prime Day, that’s been solved too.

