The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer Is Half Off for Prime Day

Score this classic of lightweight backpacking while saving over $100
Laura Lancaster Avatar

By Laura Lancaster

Published

We tested the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2.
Laura Lancaster

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

If you are a lightweight backpacker, The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer jacket is practically a rite of passage. It’s lightweight. It’s warm. It packs down to nothing. And Mountain Hardwear really stands by their return policy on this one. After wearing mine for over 150 days in the backcountry, the zipper finally gave up the ghost. I sent it in and they sent it back to me with a brand-new zipper. Now that’s a quality product. If ever there was a challenge for a lightweight down jacket (a lightweight anything, really), it’s been price. And now, with the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer half off for Prime Day, that’s been solved too.

Read Next: The Best Down Jackets

Laura Lancaster Avatar

Laura Lancaster

Staff Writer

Lancaster is Outdoor Life’s gear staff writer where she focuses on in-depth testing of backpacking and camping gear, with a particular interest in lightweight and ultralight gear. She lives in the Pacific Northwest with her husband and daughter.

Learn more about Outdoorlife.com Editorial Standards