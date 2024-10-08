KastKing Amazon Prime Day Deals on Rods, Reels, and Gear

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
KastKing fishing gear is 20 percent off this October Amazon Prime Day. With saltwater and freshwater tools, rods, and reels on sale, no matter where you fish you can spend less. You have through October 8 and 9 to upgrade your kit at a discount.
KastKing Amazon Prime Day Deals
Rods
Reels
- Megatron 200 Baitcasting Fishing Reel
- Zephyr Spinning Reel
- Spartacus II Fishing Reel
- Sharky III Fishing Reel
Gear
- SteelStream 6pc Fishing Tool Kit
- Corrosion resistant fishing pliers with lanyard, fillet knife, floating fish lip gripper, fishing braid scissors, and tool retractor
- Saltwater Resistant Fishing Pliers, Fish Lip Gripper, or Fish Scale Combo
- HyperSeal Waterproof Tackle Box
- SuperPower Braided Fishing Line
- Karryall Fishing Tackle Backpack with Rod Holders
- BlowBak Tactical Fishing Sling Tackle Storage Bag
- Fish Scale
- Fishing Lure Wraps, 4 Pack
- Mountain Mist Cold Weather Fishing Gloves
- IceRiver Fishing Gloves – 100% Waterproof
