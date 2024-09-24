The Best Bass Fishing Rods You Can Buy at Bass Pro Shops

Walking amongst the fishing rod racks at a Bass Pro Shops can be overwhelming because the choices are seemingly limited. It may be tough to find your grandpa’s pistol-grip, 5-foot 6-inch fiberglass model, but even that’s possible, and in most cases you’ll be looking at something far superior. The knowledgeable clerks are happy to help you pick out the right tool for your specific needs, but here are ten of the best rods for bass fishing we’ve found in their ample selection.

Best All-Around Baitcasting Rod: St. Croix Legend Elite Casting Rod

These made-in-the-USA rods are a joy to fish thanks to the fact that St. Croix has taken every effort to make them best-in-class, including Torzite guides with corrosion-proof, titanium frames, a sensitivity-enhancing, blank-touch reel seat, and premium cork on the handles. You can feel a fish breathe on them, but that sensitivity doesn’t come at the price of durability. These are rods you can purchase to last a lifetime, and once you have one, you’ll want another — or more.

These rods are light as a feather, and remarkably sensitive, so it may feel like you’ve gone down a power, but rest assured they’re up to the task of conquering big fish. The multi-taper designs work well for everything from dropshots to wacky worms to small crankbaits. The 6-foot 10-inch and 7-foot lengths provide casting distance and shock absorption in a manageable size. If you’re going to splurge on a spinning rod, this is one set where you can rest assured that you’re getting a premium product that can do multiple things.

Best Budget Baitcasting Rod: Fenwick HMG Casting Rod

Fenwick was one of the first brands to market themselves with technique-specific tools for varied angling applications, and they’re rebuilt the brand to their exacting standards. That includes some more expensive rods, but this series will allow you to compete at even the highest levels without breaking the bank. They have stainless steel guides with zirconium inserts and an exposed blank reel seat on a cork handle. They’re comfortable to fish all day and would’ve been the premier option just a couple of generations ago.

Best Budget Spinning Rod: Falcon BuCoo SR Spinning Rod

I’ve been fishing several of these BuCoo rods for years now and I find myself gravitating to them over sticks that cost two or three times as much. That’s because they use premium components like Fuji grips and an exposed blank reel seat, but also because they just feel like an extension of my arm and my brain. They have perfect tapers and react promptly to any action or reaction you take. I like the distinctive gray coloring, too, which helps me find them on the deck of my boat.

Best Ultralight Rod: Bass Pro Shops Micro Lite Graphite Spinning Rod

Most manufacturers have a single rod they call “ultralight” but Bass Pro Shops has taken the category further, with models from 4 feet 6 inches, made for tight quarters on small streams, to 7 feet 6 inches, made for taming hard-charging beasts on the Great Lakes, along with outsized trout and walleyes. There are one- and two-piece models, but they all have IM6 blanks and stainless steel guides with titanium oxide rings. They’re super lightweight and yet made to take a beating, down to the stainless steel reel seat hoods that prevent the reel from popping out in choppy water or during the fight.

Best Rod for Flipping: Team Lew’s Signature Series Casting Rod

The 7-foot 11-inch, heavy-action whipping stick in the Signature Series lineup was designed by veteran bass pro Greg Hackney to get lures into the thickest cover and pull giant bass out through those same holes. It’s made for short-distance shock absorption, thanks to a graphite blank crafted with FOCAS blank technology for added strength, but it’s also extremely lightweight, so a day of repetitively punching a 1-ounce tungsten weight or big jig won’t wear you out. The Winn Dri-Tac Ultra split grips are surprisingly sensitive, and allow anglers to keep a good grip in rain or when sweating.

Best Rod for Crankbaits: Johnny Morris CarbonLite Technique Casting Rod

Many consumers may not know it, but before he became America’s foremost outdoor retailer and conservationist, Johnny Morris was a successful competitor on the Bassmaster tournament trail. When he puts his name on something you can be assured that it’s tailor-built for high-end fishing, and this 7-foot 10-inch baitcasting rod is great for throwing deep diving crankbaits long distances, even those over an ounce. It’s parabolic to allow the fish to inhale the bait and then stay hooked when they surge. Compared to other rods in its class, it’s a bargain, too.

Best Rod for Swimbaits: Daiwa Steez AGS Casting Rod

The 7-foot 9-inch, heavy-action, fast rod in this series was made for swimbaiting, tested by big bait freaks like Ish Monroe not only to lob big baits and stay in touch with them during the cast, but also to drive the hook home at a distance and keep the fish pinned. It’s built on Daiwa’s Compile X blank and reinforced to take a beating and features AGS carbon-fiber guides and a matching carbon-fiber reel seal on a cork split-grip handle. Whether you’re just getting into swimbaiting or you’ve been plying the big bait waters for years, this will help you catch your personal best.