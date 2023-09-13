We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Today’s jerkbait rods get a lot more use than their predecessors did. Historically, serious bass anglers tended to fish jerkbaits only during a limited pre-spawn window, but now it’s considered a year-round technique. That’s partially the result of forward-facing sonar’s introduction, but the increase in usage came before that happened. Simply put, anglers realized that the elongated shape of a jerkbait is a universal baitfish imitator and that by changing size, color, or cadence, it’s possible to replicate what the fish are eating at any time and trigger them into biting.

In the past, I only needed one jerkbait rod, but as the lure options have expanded, so too have the rods that I use, especially since I often have two or three on the deck of my boat at a single time. The same rod used to flick 3-inch models won’t work well with big 6 inchers that weigh over an ounce, and won’t support the same line choices or hook set techniques. Thus, my arsenal of jerkbait-specific sticks has grown, and yours probably should, too.

So if you’re in the market for the best jerkbait rod to throw your favorite Oneten or Shad Rap, here are six great options to choose from.

How I Chose the Best Jerkbait Rods

I received most of these rods at the tail end of the pre-spawn period, and was fortunate enough to put them to use on some larger-than-average largemouths, both domestically and in Mexico. I also took them north for smallmouths to test what they can do with those leaping, bulldogging beasts. Even when I fished grassy areas where a treble-hooked jerkbait would not run properly, I put them to use throwing soft jerkbaits like Zoom Flukes, as well as topwaters and smaller ribbed swimbaits. I wanted to get a feel for how these rods stood up to stress and whether I could fish them all day—with the ultimate test being whether I reached for them repeatedly.

Best Jerkbait Rods: Reviews & Recommendations

Key Features

Length: 6 feet, 9 inches

Lure Rating: ¼-3/8 ounce

Full cork handle

Technique-specific taper

Pros

Fuji guides and reel seats

Extra sensitivity

Limited lifetime warranty

Cons

Shorter-than-average length may be polarizing

The IMX Pro series may not be the highest-priced rods in the G.Loomis lineup, but they’re built for performance and with proven components like Fuji guides and reel seats. While the rod’s sticker said it’s only rated for jerkbaits from ¼ to 3/8 ounce, I found that claim to vastly underrate its versatility. I could use it for little, 3/16 ounce lures and still had control when fast-ripping suspending baits that pushed the 1-ounce mark. It has a little faster action than some anglers might prefer, but I still found that I could throw sufficient slack into the line to create a desirable and triggering side-to-side action. Cosmetically it’s nothing special, but that understated appearance hides a racehorse underneath.

Best Premium: Megabass Destroyer P5 Oneten Special

Key Features

Length: 6 feet, 11 inches

Lure Rating: 3/8-3/4 ounce

Cork split grip handle

JDM styling including new Destroyer 3D emblem

Pros

Super-crisp action

Custom components built for maximum performance

Five-panel graphite system allows for ultra-precise taper

Cons

May be out of some anglers’ price range

When the Megabass Vision Oneten first came to the U.S. market, anglers were willing to sell their firstborn to get one in the “right” colors. Now the baits are ubiquitous, and even a beginner can operate them flawlessly. But the right rod helps activate them, maximizes hookups, and subsequent landings.

Megabass built this rod from the ground up, and each component from the head locking system, to the SiC guides to the end balancer, are built with one another in mind, so that the rod feels like a lightweight extension of your arm. There’s even a proprietary reel seat that helps you keep your grip but also feel the faintest of strikes. Like all Megabass rods, it’s a piece of art, but function corresponds with fashion in this case.

Best Budget: Academy H2OX EVO

Key Features

Length: 6 feet, 9 inches

Lure Rating: ¼-1 ounce

Split grip EVA handle

IM8 graphite blank

Pros

Extremely lightweight

EVA foregrip and carbon fiber rear grip make it stand out from the competition

Some anglers may prefer the moderate action

Cons

Anglers who prefer cork handles will be disappointed

As a self-professed gear snob, I’m a bit proud and a bit ashamed to admit that I’ve been wowed by all of the H2OX products I’ve used, including a bulletproof sub-$50 baitcasting reel and this exceptional value rod. They feel like much more expensive products, and I’m not quite sure how they fit in so many premium features. On this jerkbait rod those include semi-micro Kigan SiC guides and a comfortable exposed-blank reel seat. I reached for this rod with a range of jerkbaits, but what really makes it a bargain is that I also found it to excel with mid-sized poppers and walk-the-dog topwaters, as well as in close-quarters spinnerbaiting. The moderate action allows it to load up and prevents treble hooks from working free during a last minute surge, but there’s also enough backbone to drive home a single hooked lures. No wonder top pro Stetson Blaylock uses them for all of his tournament fishing when he could use much more expensive products if he so chose. That versatility makes the H2OX an easy choice as one of the best jerkbait rods.

Best for Light Jerkbaits: St. Croix Legend Tournament Casting Rod 6 feet, 8 inches

Key Features

Length: 6 feet, 8 inches

Lure Rating: ¼-5/8 ounce

Split-grip cork handle

Super High-Modulus carbon fiber SCIV+ Blank

Pros

Perfectly balanced

High-quality cork customized for jerkbaiting

Fuji reel seat and guides

Cons

Some anglers may prefer a longer rod

St. Croix’s Legend Tournament jerkbait rod handles a wide range of jerkbait choices, up to and including some really big ones, but where it stood out was at the light end of the spectrum. I could accurately throw ¼ and even some ⅛-ounce lures over long distances, and maintained control throughout. I even dropped down to 8-pound test fluorocarbon a few times to help it shine in finesse applications. It’s light and perfectly balanced so that with the proper lightweight reel it won’t tire you out, yet somehow it can manhandle big, prespawn largemouths and cartwheeling summertime smallmouths equally well. The Fuji K-Series tangle free guides are especially nice, built to handle rough boat rides and rough treatment while adding minimal weight.

Best for Smallmouth: Fenwick World Class 6 feet, 8 inches Medium

Key Features

6 feet, 8 inches

¼-5/8 ounce lures

Split grip cork and EVA handle

Medium moderate fast action

Pros

Cork and EVA combination handle with tapered fore and rear grips

Titanium guide frames with thin zirconia inserts

Blank taper is a great combination of power and finesse

Cons

May be too pricey for some anglers

While traditional prespawn jerkbait presentations are slow and meandering, smallmouths—particularly during summer—demand a fast cadence. It can be tiring to maximize the side-to-side action of a flashy jerkbait, so the light weight of Fenwick’s top-of-the-line rod is a huge plus, but so are its other features. Those include a super-grippy handle that won’t get ripped out of your hands on a rainy day when a big bronzeback decides to freight train your jerkbait. I found that I could get a solid hook set with trebles, but that the taper at the top had just the right amount of give to prevent a shortlined spastic fish from pulling off. If you’ve ever tried to pin a smallmouth to the side of the boat, or cup its belly, when it’s still not ready to surrender, you know that’s when many of them escape. This rod minimizes the chances of heart-braking boatside losses.

Best Mid-Priced for Tournament Anglers: Shimano Curado 6 feet, 10 inches Medium

Key Features

Length: 6 feet, 10 inches

Lure Weight: 1/4 – ¾ ounce

Split grip EVA handle

Carbon tape around the blank for increased strength

Pros

Locking foregrip for maximum blank feel

Advanced styling in a mid-priced rod

Reinforced in multiple ways for extra durability

Cons

Very light, but not quite as good at throwing smaller lures than some others

The Curado name has connoted quality, durability, and performance for several decades, but while the reels get a lot of love from anglers of all stripes, some of the rods have flown under the radar. That’s a mistake, especially with this one, because it has advanced Japanese styling in a jerkbait rod that’s built to sell and to survive. Shimano uses Fuji tangle-free K guides with Fazlite inserts to protect your line, no matter how light and the rod is a joy to fish. As with some other rods in this survey, I found that it also excelled with some topwaters, and I even put it into service with a finesse swimbait. If you’re ready to move up to a premier tool without a super-premium price tag, this is a solid choice.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Jerkbait Rod

Length

Because proper jerkbaiting typically requires a swift or even violent downward stroke, hitting the water is a huge no-no, as it can interrupt the fluidity of your movements. Most anglers have settled into the 6-foot, 8-inch to 7-foot range, but taller or shorter anglers should adjust accordingly and be consistent with the height of the craft they fish out of. Longer rods typically mean longer casts, but if you’re fishing in tight quarters sometimes going a little shorter helps.

Power

Weight transfer systems in many modern jerkbaits help them punch higher than their weight when it comes time to cast them, but you’ll still want to make sure that you can get ample distance with smaller lures, especially balsa or other lightweight models that may catch wind in the air. At the same time, it’s critical not to overpower the lure on your retrieve—keeping a fair amount of slack in the line when you pull is what creates the lifelike walk-the-dog action.

Action

As noted above, slack is critical to getting the right action out of your jerkbaits, so a broomstick-like rod doesn’t have the proper “snap” to keep it moving. You’ll also need a fair amount of give near the tip so that fish surging at boatside don’t pull free.

Handle Length

Depending on where you hold the rod, or how violently you pull, a longer handle can be a benefit or a detriment. It shouldn’t get in the way, but it should provide enough leverage so that you can make the lure dance with a combination of pulls, twitches, and pauses. This will depend heavily on your height, the size of your hands, and whether you’re fishing open water or around cover.

Final Thoughts on the Best Jerkbait Rods

Conducting this survey reminded me of just how far we’ve come with jerkbaits in the past couple of decades, and the past 10 years in particular. When I started off fishing, they were the province of a secretive band of Ozarks old-timers who weighted the lures by hand and tested their suspending qualities in 5-gallon buckets. Today, there are seemingly endless choices of lures made to float, sink, or suspend, and we’ve gotten over the notion that they can only be used in limited time windows. That makes the choice of rods even more important, whether you own just one or a dozen, because some handle different lure classes and speeds differently, which can make a huge difference.