KastKing Zephyr BFS Reel Amazon Flash Sale

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Mar 20, 2024 10:20 AM EDT

the KastKing Zephyr is one of the best bfs reels

At 2:40 p.m. eastern the KastKing Zephyr BFS Reel will be discounted on Amazon for their Big Spring Sale. This reel has a clicker drag comes in left or right-hand retrieve with a 7:2:1 gear ratio. If you’re not familiar with BFS it allows you to throw light lures on light line using baitcasting gear. That means you can throw a ned rig, tiny spinners, or small plastics like a Trout Magnet using a baitcasting setup. It’s a fun and effective way to catch bass, trout, and panfish.

