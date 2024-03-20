KastKing Zephyr BFS Reel Amazon Flash Sale

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

At 2:40 p.m. eastern the KastKing Zephyr BFS Reel will be discounted on Amazon for their Big Spring Sale. This reel has a clicker drag comes in left or right-hand retrieve with a 7:2:1 gear ratio. If you’re not familiar with BFS it allows you to throw light lures on light line using baitcasting gear. That means you can throw a ned rig, tiny spinners, or small plastics like a Trout Magnet using a baitcasting setup. It’s a fun and effective way to catch bass, trout, and panfish.