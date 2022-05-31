The Best Musky Reels of 2022

Musky. The name alone elicits a variety of reactions from anglers, some good, and some painful. However you feel about musky, there’s no denying their appeal as a top-tier freshwater sportfish that puts tackle, especially musky reels, to the test. The work to land these freshwater beasts often has anglers screaming in agony more than joy, and even with the proper gear, fishing for musky is a challenging enough pursuit on its own. The last thing you need is to hook into the fish of your dreams and find your reel isn’t up to the task. To help you avoid that fate, I’ve used my musky fishing experience as well as input from trusted guides to compile a list of the best musky reels.

How to Choose a Musky Reel

Choosing a musky reel will depend on your style of fishing. Kevin Hughes

To make your musky reel decision ask yourself two questions:

How often will I be fishing for musky?

How will I fish the reel and with what type of lures?

There’s no denying musky gear can get expensive quickly, so there’s no need to spend a ton of money if you’re only going to fish for them a few times a year. You’ll probably be fine with one of the less durable but still extremely capable reel options. But, if musky are your new favorite species then it’s worthwhile to invest in the best musky reel you can afford.

If you’re throwing larger lures and casting all day, something lighter and smoother is probably the best choice. If you are trolling and not casting as much, weight and castability are less of a factor.

Best Overall: Shimano TranX

Key Features (400 sizes)

Max Drag: 18 pounds

Weight: 12 ounces

Briad Capacity: 65/170

Gear Ratio: 7:6:1 and 5:8:1

Pros

Top tier quality

Durability

Variety of sizes and options for many lure styles

Cons

Expensive

Why It Made the Cut

If you’re a serious musky angler who throws a variety of lures and spends a lot of time and effort chasing these fish, this is the reel for you. While pricey, it’s a step above all others in quality and functionality and well worth it for the dedicated musky angler.

Product Description

The Shimano TranX line has been around for over a decade, and when it first appeared, it immediately made a statement about the ability of low-profile baitcasters. While they had previously been in the realm of bass fishing, the TranX helped pioneer the new generation of purpose-built low-profile reels capable of handling big gamefish.

The 300 and 400 models are ideal for throwing smaller finesse glide baits and spinners, as well as capable of handling some of the best musky lures like larger swimbaits and plugs that are notorious for making musky fishing so painful. The 500 is a reel designed to handle big saltwater gamefish. Still, its indestructible design and robust frame make it ideal for heaving the heaviest musky baits on the market while still allowing for a smooth retrieve and delicate touch during the fight. The only downside to the TranX series is the drag for the 300 and 400 sizes. While the reels are significantly lighter and easier to use than the 500 (around 12 ounces), they range from 18 to 22 pounds of drag, which is less than some competing reels in the category. The 500 tops out at 25 pounds of drag, which is solid but still not enough to target anything that swims. The TranX is also a great reel for throwing the best swimbaits for bass.

Best Lightweight: Abu Garcia Revo Toro Beast

Key Features

Max Drag: 25 pounds

Weight: 13.8 ounces

Braid Capacity: 200/50

Gear Ratio: 4:9:1 and 6:2:1

Pros

Lightweight

Powerful drag

Advanced gear system for extended life and less maintenance

Cons

No power handle option

Expensive

Limited size range

Why It Made the Cut

The Abu Garcia Revo Toro Beast is an exceptional reel with an obvious purpose: to tackle big fish. This will be a good choice if you’re looking for one reel to target musky specifically. But if you’re trying to outfit an entire lineup, the lack of versatility may not work for you.

Product Description

The name may be a mouthful, but it’s certainly an accurate reel description. As it implies, this reel is more than capable of wrangling beasts, particularly musky. The Abu Garcia Revo Toro Beast is another reel that pushes the boundaries of what a low-profile baitcaster is capable of, and it packs a ton of punch into a compact design. Weighing only 13.8 ounces, the reel boasts an impressive max drag of 25 pounds with a carbon fiber drag system. The exceptional drag and gearing system combined with a lots of line capacity gives this reel a ton of torque and versatility in a surprisingly sleek package.

One of the few downsides to the Revo Toro Beast is the limited range of sizes. While it does come in a regular and high-speed model (gear ratios 4.9:1 and 6.2:1, respectively), it does not have a range of sizes for handling a wider array of fishing styles. When musky is the target, it’s generally better to be overpowered than under, and the Toro Beast more than fits the bill.

Best Baitcaster for Comfort and Versatility: Daiwa Lexa WN

Key Features (400 size)

Max Drag: 25 pounds

Weight: 16.2 ounces

Braid Capacity: 200/65

Gear Ratio: 5:1:1, 7.1.1, and 6:3:1

Pros

Reasonably priced

Comfortable to fish

Wide variety of sizes and styles

Cons

Questionable durability

Why It Made the Cut

The Daiwa Lexa WN is an incredibly comfortable and reasonably priced reel with the versatility to handle many different fishing styles. It’s a great choice for the average angler who has musky on the mind but may not spend 365 days a year on the water.

Product Description

Sporting custom Winn Grip handles, you’d be hard pressed to find a musky reel that’s more comfortable to crank for hours during a long day on the water. When you’re talking about musky fishing, an endeavor notorious for its hours of grueling casting with large lures, having that extra bit of comfort can be a day saver. Additionally, the Lexa WN has the option for both a traditional symmetrical baitcasting handle as well as a counterbalanced power handle for extra torque when working large lures or fighting big fish. In fact, the handle options are just one example of another feature that makes this reel series stand out: an impressive variety of size and style options. Sporting ten different models that run the gamut of gear ratios, retrieve styles, and sizes, the Lexa WN is a versatile and affordable option.

The Lexa’s comfortable reel handle makes it ideal for long days of musky hunting. Kevin Hughes

While this reel is certainly intended for targeting big fish and throwing big lures, I did notice after several hard days on the water that it was beginning to show a little more wear and tear than some of the more expensive reels in the category. While no day-ending fatal flaws emerged, the amount of plastic and lighter material in the frame may not lend this reel to as much abuse as some others.

Key Features

Max Drag: 24 pounds

Weight: 9.2 ounces

Braid Capacity: 150/65

Gear Ratio: 7.2.1, and 6:5:1

Pros

Affordable

Impressive drag and components for the price

Comfortable to fish

Cons

Durability

Smoothness

Why It Made the Cut

The Lew’s SuperDuty 300 is a functional reel in an affordable package. It offers many of the same great features as higher-end models and would serve as a solid option for most casual musky anglers. It’s ideal for throwing smaller to mid-size musky lures but may not be suited for throwing larger lures on a consistent basis.

Product Description

Any reel that falls squarely into the musky category is usually going to be on the more expensive side. That said, the Lew’s SuperDuty 300 is about as close as you can get to a reasonably priced option that still has all the function and backbone required to tackle those long, arduous days of musky fishing. Like the Lexa, the SuperDuty 300 has a solid variety of styles and options to choose from (though not as many). These include the counterbalanced Power Knob handle for better cranking power and torque, which is a real benefit when throwing big lures for big fish. Also, like the Lexa, the SuperDuty series includes custom Winn grips on the handles, which drastically improve comfort during use. Perhaps most impressively, the reel tops out at under 10 ounces, making it much lighter than any baitcaster on the best musky reel list.

The power handle on the Lew’s SuperDuty makes cranking large baits and horsing fish much easier. Kevin Hughes

There’s no denying that weight matters when it comes to casting heavy gear all day long, and even a few ounces trimmed off can help alleviate some of the soreness inherent to the pursuit. Unfortunately, it’s hard not to notice that some of that weight may be due to a lack of structure-enhancing components. While the reel I tested has held up and done its job for a year of consistent use, some issues with the gearing and frame have led to slippage and warping. Particularly when using heavier lures or fighting bigger fish, the cranking ability seems to waver as the reel is under stress. This causes the reel to lose a lot of its smoothness and can lead to a jerkier fight that is less than ideal for musky.

Best Spinning Reel: Shimano Stradic FL

Key Features (4000)

Max Drag: 24 pounds

Weight: 9.2 ounces

Braid Capacity: 180/30

Gear Ratio: 6.0.1, 6.2:1, and 6:4:1

Pros

Sealed, durable frame

High line capacity

Strong drag

Cons

Not ideal for large lures

Not made for cranking

Why It Made the Cut

Spinning reels are not the norm for musky but can be a useful and practical tool in your lineup. The Shimano Stradic FL is at the top of the list, offering the best durability and performance for the price on the market. It’s a great reel for finesse fishing or those intimidated by using large baitcasters.

Product Description

Look, let’s get it out of the way right now; spinning reels generally don’t belong in the musky fishing category. This has always bothered me as a saltwater angler who targets fish considerably larger and stronger than musky with spinning gear. However, the reason for the lack of musky-oriented spinning gear is simple: it’s the size of the lures, not the size of the fish. When most people think of musky, they generally think of lures that are 1 to 2 ounces at the lightest and up to 12 ounces at the heaviest. The complexity of a spinning reel and the physics of how it works are generally not designed to handle casting lures of this size. The bail and inner mechanics of spinning gear are designed for finesse, putting all the dirty work and heavy lifting on the rod. On the other hand, a baitcaster is essentially a glorified winch with mechanics that allow for a significantly higher workload. That said, modern spinning reels have come a long way, and many of the issues seen as inherent deal breakers for musky fishing have been alleviated or outright eliminated. Additionally, there are many anglers who are more comfortable fishing spinning gear or want something that’s more well rounded than the typical heavy-duty musky baitcaster. For those reasons, I think it’s important to include a spinning option on this list.

All that being said, the Shimano Stradic FL, specifically in the 5000 size, is a great option for those looking to add a spinning reel to the arsenal. I’ve used the Stadic FL for tackling both fresh and saltwater giants and found it to be durable, well-sealed, and smooth. I’ve fought tarpon on mine so it’s more than capable of handling a musky on the line. With an impressive drag max of 24 pounds and 40 inches per retrieve, this reel is a formidable machine when paired with the right rod. While no spinning reel will be ideal for working the ultra-heavy swimbaits and plugs often used for musky, they can be a great choice for many of the lighter finesse musky lures, such as glide baits and smaller jerkbaits. If you want to learn more read my Stradic Fl review.

Best Fly Fishing Reel: Redington Behemoth

Key Features (9/10)

Weight: 10.8 ounces

Backing capacity: 275 yards

Drag: 30 pounds

Pros

Fast line retrieve

High line capacity

Heavy-duty drag

Affordable

Cons

Slightly heavy

Not sealed

Why It Made the Cut

The Redington Behemoth is the ideal fly reel for musky fishing. Its affordable price tag and heavy-duty performance capability offer the perfect combo for fly anglers looking to get into targeting the toothy beasts.

Product Description

While spinning gear may be out of place in the musky world, fly fishing gear certainly is not. In recent years it’s become so popular that many musky guides always have at least one fly setup rigged and ready on the boat. The Redington Behemoth is the perfect fly reel for those looking to target musky. As the name suggests, it’s a reel designed for tackling large fish in fresh or saltwater. The 7/8 or 9/10 sizes are what most anglers prefer for musky, and the large arbor allows you to use a size heavier rod and line than the reel size. So, the 7/8 will work well on 9 weight and the 9/10 will work on an 11 or 12 weight.

The large arbor design allows for fast line retrieve, and the impressive carbon drag system boasts a 30 pound max, giving you serious stopping power with a fish on the line. The price is also remarkably affordable compared to many other reels in the category. Lastly, the unique V-shaped spool design holds an incredible amount of backing, making for an impressive line capacity.

Musky can be caught on fly, spinning, and baitcasting reels. Kevin Hughes

FAQs

Q: Do I need an expensive reel for musky fishing? Not at all. While the old adage “you get what you pay for” is true in many ways, there are plenty of quality options on the market for someone looking to target musky on a budget. Q: Do I have to use a baitcaster for musky fishing? While baitcasters are ideal and preferred, there’s nothing wrong with branching out into spinning or fly gear in the right situations. Q: Is drag really that important for musky fishing? While having a powerful drag is certainly helpful for stopping big fish, the more important factor is the quality of the drag. A good drag system allows for a smoother fight and increases your likelihood of landing the fish.

Final Thoughts

Musky fishing is one of the most daunting freshwater fishing pursuits in North America. There are many ways to target these fish, and most of them require serious dedication. The proper gear is critical to help ensure you make the most of every opportunity on the water, as musky don’t offer many. It’s important to have the best musky reel for the task to ensure you avoid heartbreak and hoist a trophy after a long day of musky fishing.