Last Minute Fishing Deals at Bass Pro Shops

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are gone just like shorts and t-shirt weather. But, that doesn’t mean you missed out on a chance to save serious money on fishing gear. Here 12 amazing deals still available at Bass Pro Shops until Dec. 4.

Get a Daiwa Tatula SV TW for $150 (RH Retrieve Only)

The Daiwa Tatula is one of the best all-around baitcasting reels. I own several that I use for worm and my versatile rods. Now until December 4 you can save $60 on Tatula SV TW, which nocks the price down to $150. Compare that to $210 for one on Amazon.

There are several great reals for under $200, but they don’t have the features and build quality of options that retail for over $200. If you want the performance of a high-quality reel, at a bargain price, this Tatula deal is for you. These reels are known for their reliability, smoothness, and casting distance. They’re ideal for tournament anglers who need to rig up a bunch of rods or weekend anglers who want a reel that won’t break after a single season.

Save $300 on a Garmin ECHOMAP Ultra 2 106sv Fish Finder/Chartplotter with Navionics+

If you need the top finder for your boat, here’s a deal for you. The 10 inch ECHOMAP Ultra 2 is usually $1,900 without a transducer and $2,300 with a GT56. But you can get it for $300 off both of the prices. The unit features a touchscreen and is of course compatible with LiveScope and integrates seamlessly with Garmin trolling motors.

If you don’t need all the fancy features of the Ultra 2 the UHD2 is still a powerful fish finder at about half the price. Throw in a $100 savings to bring the price all the way down to $850 and you have yourself a great bargain. While the 7 and 9 inch models aren’t the ultimate for scoping, they are compatible with LiveScope and have a touchscreen.

Save $100 on the Team Lew’s Custom Pro Speed Spool SLP Baitcast Reel

This reel is usually $280 and you can now get it for $180.

Get a Bass Pro Shops Extreme STK Spinning Combo for Only $40

Whether you need a new trout, crappie, or bass spinning combo, this Extreme STK Combo is hard to beat for the price. Especially now that it’s under $50.

Save $70 on a PENN Spinfisher VI Spinning Reel

A tough and reliable saltwater reel that’s now only $120 to $160 depending on the size.

Save $50 on a PENN Battle III LE Spinning Combo

The 7-foot medium power Penn Battle III LE is a do-everything freshwater combo. You can use it to catch crappie under a float, dropshot big bass, or throw a small jerkbait for whatever is biting.

Save $50 on the PENN Battle III Inshore Spinning Combo

I’d recommend this saltwater combo at its usual price of $160 to $170, but on sale for $110 to $120 it’s a great buy.

Bass Pro Shops XPS Swerve Glide Swimbaits Are on Sale for $15

If you’re just getting into big baits, don’t go out and buy a $100 glide. Get one of these XPS Swerves learn how to work it and if you snap it off you’re only out $15.

I also wish the green pumpkin flatworms were 40% off, but if the Cinnamon Purple are the juice at your lake, you’re in luck.

Save $30 on a Simms Freestone Sling Pack in Pewter

Simms bags make great gifts for yourself or an angler on your shopping list. There are several on sale at Bass Pro, but this sling pack for only $120 is a great deal.