The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer series is one of the most vaulted layers in ultralight backpacking, consistently showing up on thru-hikers gear lists year after year. It’s light as air and somehow also surprisingly warm, making it the perfect fit for trekking into the alpine or layering up for a chilly fall afternoon. Select styes of the Ghost Whisperer 2 are on sale this prime day, so if you haven’t added this layer to your arsenal yet, now is the time.

Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2 Deals