Amazon Prime Day Deals on the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer
One of our favorite packable down jackets, the Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2, is on steep discount this Amazon Prime Day
The Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer series is one of the most vaulted layers in ultralight backpacking, consistently showing up on thru-hikers gear lists year after year. It’s light as air and somehow also surprisingly warm, making it the perfect fit for trekking into the alpine or layering up for a chilly fall afternoon. Select styes of the Ghost Whisperer 2 are on sale this prime day, so if you haven’t added this layer to your arsenal yet, now is the time.
Mountain Hardwear Ghost Whisperer 2 Deals
- Women’s jacket, in size medium is 61 percent off
- Women’s hoody, in size large is 47 percent off
- Our pick for the best for backpacking in our roundup of the best packable down jackets
- Women’s snap jacket in extra-small is 25 percent off
- Men’s snap jacket, in size large is 40 percent off and in size extra-large is 25 percent off