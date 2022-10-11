We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

This light as air puffer jacket from Mountain Hardwear packs a surprising amount of warmth for one simple reason: it’s packed with 800 fill power down. For fast-and-light adventures, it’s the perfect mix of warmth and weight (only 6.9 ounces) while still maintaining enough durability to get snag up against the inevitable brush without ripping to shreds. The only trouble with this jacket is the steep price tag, which is why snagging it for half off during Amazon’s Early Access Sale is such a no-brainer.

While this version doesn’t include a hood, it does have the two zip pockets at the waist and a cinch cord at the hem. Keep in mind that this jacket fits fairly snugly, so if you are planning to wear more than a baselayer beneath it, consider sizing up.