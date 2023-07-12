We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

We found the best deals on hiking and backpacking rain jackets this Amazon Prime Day. We’ve been testing rain jackets as part of best backpacking rain jackets testing and these recommendations reflect the criteria we held for that story. If you need to refresh your water protection after the spring slog (or are looking forward to your fall adventures), then snag one of these today.

Marmot Rain Jacket Deals

Marmot is one of the top outdoor brands out there and we’ve been testing their PreCip jacket over the last several months. We’re stoked to see this on sale today. It’s the perfect rain jacket for hikers and traditional backpackers who aren’t counting their ounces.

Men’s

Marmot PreCip Rain Jacket is 30 to 40 percent off

Women’s

Marmot PreCip Rain Jacket is 40 percent off

Frogg Toggs

Frogg Toggs are some of the best budget rain gear around. Impressively waterproof and extremely affordable: their ultralight suit has been a go-to for thru-hikers for years.

Men’s

If this is your first time purchasing men’s Frogg Toggs, we recommend you size down as these typically run quite large.

Frogg Toggs Ultra-Lite 2 Rain Suit is 15 to 41 percent off

Frogg Toggs Pro Action Jacket is 11 to 65 percent off

Women’s