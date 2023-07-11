We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Quality camping gear from Marmot is on sale. We found Amazon’s best Prime Day Marmot deals on hiking apparel, tents, and sleeping bags. Start planning your next camping trip with this reliable and discounted gear.

Women’s Apparel

Marmot Women’s Precip Waterproof Rain Jacket is 40 percent off at $60

Marmot Women’s Rocklin 1/2 Zip Jacket is 43 percent off

Men’s Apparel

Marmot Men’s PreCip Jacket is 40 percent off at $54

Marmot Men’s Aerobora Short Sleeve Shirt is 30 percent off

Marmot Men’s Zeus Jacket, Down-Insulated, Water Resistant, Lightweight is 20 percent off

Marmot Men’s Ares Jacket is 30 percent off

Tents

Marmot Crane Creek 2P/3P Backpacking and Camping Tents & Footprints are up to 19 percent off

This 2-person backpacking tent weighs 5 pounds, 5 ounces. Find out if you should also buy the accompanying discounted tent footprint here: What Is a Tent Footprint (and Do You Need One)?

Marmot Midpines Tents & Footprints are 30 percent off

Sleeping Bags

Marmot Voyager 45 Mummy Sleeping Bag is 34 percent off

Marmot Ironwood 20 Degree Mummy Lightweight Sleeping Bag is 31 percent off

Marmot Voyager 55 Mummy Sleeping Bag is 30 percent off