Are your go-to sunglasses sitting at the bottom of a lake right now? Or are they scratched to hell after a season of hard fishing? Replace your favorite pair (or grab a spare for when the sea takes your current pair) for less during the Bass Pro Shops Labor Day Sale. Our top pick for the best glass lenses is 19 percent off. Check out our review below.

Costa Del Mar Pargo 580G Glass Polarized Sunglasses are 19% off

Glass is stronger and clearer than polycarbonate lenses. On top of this improved scratch resistance and clear vision, the 580G material is also thinner and lighter than other glass lenses you may have tried.

Building on Costa’s long standing environmental commitment, this example of Costa’s “Untangled” collection is made from fishing nets that are at the end of their lives making these glasses the best sunglasses for sustainability. Costa already had a chokehold on a large percentage. They’ve earned respect for their quality product, but it’s this example of their commitment to the resources we all cherish should earn them more. The Pargo glasses contribute to the likelihood that we’ll be able to fish for generations to come. The frames are a little coarse to the touch, but you don’t feel that when they’re on your face, and if the Pargo isn’t your best fit there are eight other options — which means that everyone can do their part to clean up waste while helping their own fishing.

More Polarized Sunglasses at Bass Pro Shops Labor Day Sale 2024

Oakley Holbrook Polarized Sunglasses are 19% off

Oakley Holbrook OO9102 Prizm Bronze Polarized Sunglasses are 19% off

Costa Del Mar Rincon 580G Glass Polarized Sunglasses are $55 off

Oakley Encoder OO9471 Discover Collection Prizm Bronze Sunglasses are $130 off

Oakley SI Sutro OO9406 Prizm Bronze Sunglasses are $36 off

Costa Del Mar Paunch 580P Polarized Sunglasses are 19% off

Costa Del Mar Fathom 580P Polarized Sunglasses are $37 off