Prime Day Deals on EDC Flashlights: Olight and Streamlight

By Scott Einsmann

Posted on Jul 17, 2024 8:45 AM EDT

I recently tested 14 of the best EDC flashlights and only seven made my final best list. Several of the lights in my initial test group and final top picks are on sale for Prime Day. Just keep in mind that Prime Day 2024 ends today (July 17).

Streamlight Flashlights on Sale

The Streamlight MicroStream is on sale for 56% off. This 250-lumen flashlight has a rechargeable battery and tail cap actuation. It has a dual clip so you can clip it on a pocket or onto a brim of a hat for hands-free use. It’s the standard for tiny, pocketable flashlights and it’s available at an insanely good price of $26.

The larger and brighter Streamlight MacroStream is on sale for 60% off. It’s now $40.40.

The Streamlight ProTac (2,000 lumen) is on sale for 26% off. It’s now $77.21.

Olight

The Olight Arkfeld Pro is on sale for 20% off. It’s now $80. This unique flashlight has a bright white light with multiple settings, a powerful laser, and a UV light. That combination of features makes it versatile and if you’ll get use out of the laser and UV light, it’s one of the best options out there.

The Arkfeld which has a white light and UV light is on sale for 25% off. It’s now $60.

The Oclip is on sale for 20% off. It’s now $48.

Scott Einsmann Avatar

Scott Einsmann

Executive Gear Editor

Scott Einsmann is Outdoor Life’s gear editor. He oversees the gear team’s editors and writers who are subject matter experts in bows, knives, hunting, fishing, backpacking, and more. He lives in Richmond, Virginia with his wife and two bird dogs.

