Prime Day: AGM Thermal Scopes and Monoculars on Sale

At this year’s optics test I got to witness the reactions of people using thermal scopes for the first time. The giggle factor was somewhere between shooting full-auto and driving a race car, but it’s not just fun to view wildlife with thermal. It’s a highly effective way to hunt hogs and predators at night. It’s also far superior to a night vision scope for finding animals.

The downside is that thermal scopes are expensive. Think of them like a digital camera, you can get a cheap camera that produces grainy, low quality footage or you can spend thousands on one that shoots cinema-quality video. Thermals are no different. Cheaper scopes (under $1,000) produce a lower-resolution image, but they are still useable for hunting at closer ranges — usually inside 100 yards. As you go up in price, and resolution, the ability to detect and identify animals improves.

One of my favorite brands for budget thermals is AGM and the AGM Rattler is our current pick for the best value clip-on sight. They have a few scopes and monoculars on sale for Prime Day (Oct. 8-9). Here are the best deals I found.

AGM Prime Day Deals

AGM Rattler Thermal Scopes and Clip-Ons

We’ve tested the Rattler clip-on and it’s one of our favorite budget thermal scopes.

AGM Taipan Thermal Imaging Monoculars on sale

There are several AGM thermal monoculars on sale and aside from the percentage off, the main difference is their resolution and base magnification.

More Deals

ATN X-Sight 4K Pro Smart was $650 and is now $500. This is a night vision scope with a ballistic calculator, 3864×2218 resolution, and it works as a day scope too.

Sightmark Wraith 4K Mini Digital Night Vision Riflescope was $492 and is now $455.