The Leupold BX-6 Range HD Binocular Runs Your Favorite Ballistic Calculator, Drops onX Pins, and More

While much SHOT Show coverage has historically emphasized new gun introductions, we’re increasingly seeing convention-bending (and wallet-straining) product launches in the electronic and optics categories, and this year’s show might be the best example of that yet. So far we’ve seen a revolutionary new rangefinder from Garmin, a stabilized spotting scope from Swarovski, and a weathermeter and ballistic calculator from Vortex that should give the Kestrel a run for its money.
Then there’s the new Leupold BX-6 Range HD, a 10×42 rangefinding binocular with a pile of integrated map-pinning and ballistic-solving features. While we haven’t had a chance to test it in the field yet, the unit makes a good impression with its versatility, bright glass, and intuitive navigation.
Key Features
- Hornady 4DOF Ballistic Calculator with environmental sensor
- Waypoint pinning with multiple maps.
- Precision Cut Archery software for specific archery ranges
- Bluetooth connectivity with Leupold Control app
- AccuView AMOLED display
- Waterproof and “extreme climate tested”
- Interchangeable form-fit eyecups
- Weight: To be announced
- Price: About $4,000
The headline of this rangefinding binocular is twofold: It integrates with Hornady’s popular 4DOF ballistic calculator and it has a versatile map-pinning capability. The BX-6 works in conjunction with a Leupold app that will hold up to 10 separate 4DOF profiles. Given how data-rich 4DOF profiles can be, that’s a big deal. The bino also has an environmental sensor to inform ballistic solutions.
The map-pinning feature pairs with onX Hunt, HuntStand, Google Maps, Apple Maps, and other mapping platforms. Leupold says pins are accurate to within 2 degrees on a compass. And then there’s the actual rangefinding performance. Leupold is reporting a ranging distance up to 6,000 yards on trees while using the long-range mode.
Other thoughtful touches include three sets of interchangeable eye cups, intuitive programming through the physical buttons or the Leupold Control app, and more. All that tech comes with a price tag to match — somewhere around $4,000. The BX-6 will be available starting Feb. 11.