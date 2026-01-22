The Leupold BX-6 Range HD Binocular Runs Your Favorite Ballistic Calculator, Drops onX Pins, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

While much SHOT Show coverage has historically emphasized new gun introductions, we’re increasingly seeing convention-bending (and wallet-straining) product launches in the electronic and optics categories, and this year’s show might be the best example of that yet. So far we’ve seen a revolutionary new rangefinder from Garmin, a stabilized spotting scope from Swarovski, and a weathermeter and ballistic calculator from Vortex that should give the Kestrel a run for its money.

Then there’s the new Leupold BX-6 Range HD, a 10×42 rangefinding binocular with a pile of integrated map-pinning and ballistic-solving features. While we haven’t had a chance to test it in the field yet, the unit makes a good impression with its versatility, bright glass, and intuitive navigation.

Key Features

Hornady 4DOF Ballistic Calculator with environmental sensor

Waypoint pinning with multiple maps.

Precision Cut Archery software for specific archery ranges

Bluetooth connectivity with Leupold Control app

AccuView AMOLED display

Waterproof and “extreme climate tested”

Interchangeable form-fit eyecups

Weight: To be announced

Price: About $4,000

The headline of this rangefinding binocular is twofold: It integrates with Hornady’s popular 4DOF ballistic calculator and it has a versatile map-pinning capability. The BX-6 works in conjunction with a Leupold app that will hold up to 10 separate 4DOF profiles. Given how data-rich 4DOF profiles can be, that’s a big deal. The bino also has an environmental sensor to inform ballistic solutions.

The map-pinning feature pairs with onX Hunt, HuntStand, Google Maps, Apple Maps, and other mapping platforms. Leupold says pins are accurate to within 2 degrees on a compass. And then there’s the actual rangefinding performance. Leupold is reporting a ranging distance up to 6,000 yards on trees while using the long-range mode.

Other thoughtful touches include three sets of interchangeable eye cups, intuitive programming through the physical buttons or the Leupold Control app, and more. All that tech comes with a price tag to match — somewhere around $4,000. The BX-6 will be available starting Feb. 11.