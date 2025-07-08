Prime Day Deals for Your Hunting Dog: Collars, Training Gear, First Aid Kits, and More

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Your bird dog works just as hard as you do—and deserves gear that can hold up in the field. Whether you’re tuning up a young pup or taking care of a seasoned veteran, these Prime Day deals offer solid savings on trusted hunting dog gear, from training tools to travel water bottles.

Here are the best Prime Day deals for hunting dogs:

The Arca Dog First Aid Kit is 20 percent off.

A field-ready, high-visibility first aid kit in a water-resistant pouch. Includes antiseptic, tweezers, scissors, bandages, and a handy first aid guide.

Save 22 percent on the SportDOG Brand FieldTrainer.

This waterproof electric collar offers 21 levels of static stimulation and is submersible up to 25 feet, making it perfect for waterfowl and upland hunters alike. Leather Dog Collar Bell is 20 percent off.

Never lose track of your dog in the thick stuff. Great for upland hunts, hiking, or tracking in dense cover.

Save 20 percent on the Browning Dummy Training Tool.

Rugged vinyl construction with an easy-grip design. Ideal for backyard or pre-season retrieval drills.

JC House Soft Padded Dog Collar is 20 percent off.

A comfortable, reflective collar in a camo orange pattern. Great visibility for your dog in the woods or field.

Save 28 percent on this 30-foot Floating Long Dog Leash.

Lightweight and non-absorbent with a 360° rotating clasp. Bright orange for visibility in water or dense cover.