Whether you’re protecting your family from wildfire smoke or just looking to improve the air quality in your home when you’re cooking, Prime Day is great time to get a deal on air purifiers. We tested the best air purifiers for smoke and have rounded up some top deals based on what we learned about the top brands. Prepare for the future today with a HEPA filter in an air purifier.

Winix 5500-2 is 53 percent at $117

If you have been putting off purchasing an air purifier, delay no longer. The Winix 5500-2 is powerful enough to clean the air any bedroom, thoroughly impressed during testing, is over half price.

Coway Airmega 250 is 35 percent off at $260

Coway Airmega 400 is 27 percent off at $370

Even though the Coway model of Airmega that won our best overall pick isn’t included in the Prime Day deals, we’re confident you’ll be well served by any these related models.

AROEVE MK01 is 40 percent off at $41

The Aroeve was our best budget in our test of the best air purifiers for smoke. Just remember to open the purifier and remove the plastic wrap over the filter before turning it on.

BLUEAIR 211i is 34 percent off at $231 For areas 635 ft2 – 1,524 ft2

BLUEAIR 311i is 30 percent off at $160 For areas 387 ft2 – 929 ft2

BLUEAIR 411A Max is 34 percent off at $93 For areas 219 ft2 – 526 ft2



BLUEAIR impressed during testing for its comparative quiet and simplicity, as well as its overall aesthetic.