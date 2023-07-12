We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Is it even an Amazon Prime Day without restocking your go-bag or backcountry kit? Water filtration is always top of mind, and Outdoor Life has done the in-depth testing and analysis to show you what the best water filter is for your needs and situation. We’ve rounded up the best deals based on our findings here.

Aquatabs are 40 percent off at $18

If you are looking for simplicity, then Aquatabs are it. They are effective against bacteria, protozoa, and viruses.

GRAYL GeoPress 24-ounce Water Purifier Bottle is 15 percent off at $85

The Grayl is an all-in-one filter. Just put your water inside the main bottle, put the filter on top (think French press) and push. It’s effective against bacteria, protozoa, and viruses.

Lifestraw Personal Water Filter is 40 percent off at $12

It has many (many) imitators, but there is only one Lifestraw. Per usual, it can be found heavily discounted during this Amazon Prime Day. I’ll level with you: based on experience, this isn’t my first choice for a water filter in any situation, but it is very affordable. During testing, we found that the slightly higher priced (but still affordable) Peak Series model was a much better user experience:

Lifestraw Peak Series Personal Water Filter is 30 percent off at $17

If you’re looking for the LifeStraw guarantee (they are one of the top water filtration companies in the world) but are looking to upgrade to something that’s easier to drink from, check out this product instead: