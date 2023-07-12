We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

The Benjamin Marauder is a quiet, powerful, and accurate air rifle. It normally sells for over $400, but you can get it for just over $300 during the 2023 Prime Day sale. There are only seven left in stock and the sale only lasts for a few more hours, so get one before they’re gone.



Read Next: Benjamin Marauder Review

More Prime Day Deals on Air Rifles

Benjamin Armada Air Rifle is 6 percent off

Benjamin Akela is 25 percent off

