We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›

Sign up for the Outdoor Life Newsletter Get the hottest outdoor news—plus a free month of onX Hunt Elite. Email address Sign Up Thank you! By signing up you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Performance footwear can rack up a pretty penny, but the right shoes can make or break your hike. We found the best Amazon Prime Day deals on hiking shoes from Keen, Merrell, and Xero.

Prime Day Deals on Hiking Shoes from Keen

Men’s Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandal is 41% off at $74

Men’s Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes are 35% off at $100

Women’s Newport H2 Closed Toe Water Sandal is 44% off at $70

We named these tie-dye water shoes the best closed-toe hiking sandal

Men’s Headout Low Height Waterproof All Terrain Hiking Shoe is 25% off at $98

Prime Day Deals on Hiking Shoes from Merrell

Men’s Vapor Glove 6 is 25% off at $75

Read our review in best zero drop running shoes

Women’s Vapor Glove 6 is 29% off at $71

We named the Vapor Glove the best barefoot shoe for narrow feet

Men’s Trail Glove 7 is 33% off at $80

Men’s, Moab 3 Low Tactical Work Shoe is 36% off at $80

Women’s Agility Peak 5 is 33% off at $101

Women’s Moab 3 Mid Wp Hiking Boot is 25% off at $101

Men’s Moab 3 Hiking Shoe is 25% off at $90

Prime Day Deals on Hiking Shoes from Xero

Men’s Z-Trail EV Barefoot Hiking Sandals are 27% off at $58

The Z-Trail is the best ultralight hiking sandal

Women’s Z-Trek, Zero Drop Hiking Sandals are 33% off at $40

Women’s H-Trail Barefoot Hiking Sandal is 30% off at $56