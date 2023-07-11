Prime Day Osprey Deals 2023: Day, Backpacking, and Hydration Packs
Get a great deal on Osprey backpacks and hydration packs
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn More ›
Osprey has long been lauded for its best-in-class back ventilation and weight bearing capacity. If you’ve been dissatisfied with the performance of your current backpack or day pack, now is the time to upgrade. We found the best Prime Day Osprey deals of 2023 on hydration packs, lumbar packs, and backpacking backpacks for both men and women.
Prime Day Deals on Osprey Day Packs
- Osprey Daylite Cinch Daypack is 28 percent off
Prime Day Deals on Backpacking Backpacks
- Osprey Ariel 65 Women’s Backpacking Backpack is 42% off at $184
Prime Day Deals on Hydration Packs
If you’ve been waiting to buy a best-in-class hydration pack, wait no longer: these are ready for your next outdoor adventure.
- Osprey Katari 3 Men’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 20 percent off
- Osprey Katari 7 Men’s Bike Hydration Backpack is up to 35 percent off
- Osprey Kitsuma 3 Women’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 13 percent off
- Osprey Kitsuma 7 Women’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 29 percent off
- Osprey Raptor 10 Men’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 27 percent off
- Osprey Raptor 14 Bike Hydration Backpack is 21 percent off
- Osprey Raven 10 Women’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 40 percent off
- Osprey Raven 14 Women’s Bike Hydration Backpack in blue emerald is 44 percent off
- Osprey Salida 8 Women’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 43 percent off
- Osprey Salida 12 Women’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 27 percent off
- Osprey Siskin 8 Men’s Bike Hydration Backpack is 28 percent off
- Osprey Sylva 12 Women’s Backpack is 35 percent off
Prime Day Deals on Lumbar Packs
- Osprey Seral 4 Lumbar Bike Hydration Pack is 26 percent off
- Osprey Seral 7 Lumbar Bike Hydration Pack is 29 percent off
- Osprey Savu 2 Lumbar Bike Hydration Pack is 20 percent off at $43