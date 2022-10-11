We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Whether you’re looking for constant access to clean water, a water purification backup, or a filter for your home, LifeStraw has a Prime Early Access Sale deal for you. Remember LifeStraw provides a year of safe water to a child in need for a single purchase of any product.

Protects against bacteria, parasites, chlorine, microplastics, dirt, sand, silt, and cloudiness

Improves taste

Microfilter lasts up to 4,000 liters

Activated carbon filter lasts up to 100 liters

22-ounce capacity

The LifeStraw Go filtering water bottle allows you to avoid single-use plastics while filling up at almost any water source. A water bottle with a built-in filter will make your next adventure that much easier and safer. The Go bottle is currently 50 percent off in blue, gray, green, clear, teal, and navy. These colors are currently only $19.95.

Removes bacteria and parasites

Removes 99.999999% of waterborne bacteria (including E. coli and salmonella)

Removes 99.999% of waterborne parasites (including giardia and cryptosporidium)

Removes microplastics

Reduces turbidity down to 0.2 microns

Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, dirt, sand, silt, and cloudiness

Enhanced microfilter helps to reduce clogging from sand and silt for better flow rate

Tougher and ultra leak-proof

Unlimited shelf life

Can also be attached to water bottles and standard gravity hoses with removable threaded cap

Long-lasting membrane microfilter will last up to 4,000 liters of water

Ultralight and durable, the Peak Series straw is a great addition to an emergency kit as backup hydration. The unlimited shelf-life means you don’t have to worry how long it’s been sitting before you need to use it. The Peak Straw is discounted 25 percent and only costs $14.96.

LifeStraw

Protects against bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, mercury, PFAS, chlorine, pesticides, herbicides, dirt, sand, and cloudiness

Retains essential minerals like magnesium and potassium that are good for your health

Improves taste

Holds 7 cups of water

This handsome glass water filter is designed for your tap water at home. It’s currently discounted to $44.96.

Protects against bacteria, parasites, dirt, sand, silt, and cloudiness

Provides 3,000 liters of safe drinking water without using chemicals

Unlimited shelf life

These are an ultralight solution to filter water in an emergency. A five pack is currently 27 percent off, coming to $47.37.