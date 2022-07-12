A tomahawk is a versatile tool that’s great for processing wood, bushcraft projects, and throwing into a target. If you want to add a hawk to your edged tool collection, then you’ll want to take a look at this Prime Day 2022 deal on the CRKT Chogan Woods Tomahawk.

Specs:

Blade Length: 3.5 inches

Overall Length: 19 inches

Weight: 1 pound 15.9 ounces

Blade Material: 1055 Carbon Steel

Handle Material: Tennessee Hickory

The CRKT Chogan Woods Tomahawk was designed for processing wood by Ryan Johnson of RMJ Tactical. He’s a legendary tomahawk designer who makes tomahawks that cost $500 to $900. But, thanks to CRKT and Prime Day you can own an RMJ design for around $45 (about 43 percent off). The Chogan isn’t just a great tool for preparing firewood, it’ll also work well for bushcraft tasks and as a versatile tool thanks to its hammerhead. If you have a throwing ax target or a facility near you, you can use this well-balanced tomahawk for sticking.

If you prefer a hawk without a hammer, the CRKT Nobo Tomahawk is also on sale for 20 percent off.