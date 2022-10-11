We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

Find Coleman’s camping essentials at a discount during the Prime Early Access Sale. You’ll be able to find any camping basic missing from your setup. Stoves, tents, sleeping bags, chairs, coolers, and more on sale for just two days. No car camping set up is complete without these items.

Car camp in comfort with this extra-large chair. It’s better than an ultralight stool or lugging out a loveseat.

Coleman

Sweltering and stuffy tents be gone. If you sleep with the air on at home, you’ll enjoy this portable cool breeze that affixes to the top of your tent and doubles as a light.

Coleman

If your summer sleeping bag isn’t going to cut it into shoulder season and beyond, now is the time to pick up a warmer sleep system.

Colder, longer lasting, and more efficient than ice, stock up on these ice bricks to avoid a watery mess in your cooler.